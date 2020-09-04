North America Data Center Colocation Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type, by End-user, by Industry, and by Geography

North America Data Center Colocation Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Data center collocation is a specific process through which an organization rents physical office space, network or even internet bandwidth and other resources present within an existing data center for deploying its own data center. It helps in sharing the existing pool of various data center resources used for deploying as well as hosting different data center services for external parties or the retail customers/organizations.

The North America market for data center colocation is segmented into type, end-user, industry, and geography. Based on type, the North America data center colocation market has been bifurcated into retail colocation, and wholesale colocation. Large enterprises, and small & medium industries are the various end-users that are considered within the scope of the report. On the basis of industry, the North America data center colocation market is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government and defense, IT and telecom, healthcare, research and academics, energy, retail, manufacturing, and others.

Some of the major trends for the data center colocation in USA includes:

• The multi-megawatt leasing provided by the hyper-scale cloud service providers leading to huge growth opportunities for the multi-tenant data center absorption.

• The enterprise-driven requirements are shrinking as more number of end users are becoming sophisticated at scaling or right-sizing their individual IT needs. The users are incorporating cloud solutions for reducing the need of traditional space along with power-based colocation requirements.

• Speculative data center capacity is scheduled for increase in capacity that will facilitate increased leasing activity especially in the supply-constrained markets.

• The wholesale growth continues to be robust for the data center sector, but the demand may vary on the amount of capital at risk or the way technology has evolved business needs.

• The users are working on ways to monetize their under-utilized assets and capitalize on the present market opportunities for maintaining the legacy of their data center assets.

The North America is one of the major markets for data center colocation with US monitoring the largest growth share in the region. Deployment of cloud based services along with improvement in the business line to ensure space and centers are well utilized remain a few major drivers that have boosted the demand for North America data center colocation market.

Key Highlights:

• North America Data Center Colocation market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing growth of the North America Data Center Colocation market

• Data Center Colocation market segmentation on the basis of type, end-user, industry, and geography

• Data Center Colocation market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study

• Data Center Colocation market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Data Center Colocation market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for North America data center colocation market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive North America Data Center Colocation market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding North America Data Center Colocation market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the North America Data Center Colocation market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the North America Data Center Colocation market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Some of the key players of the North America Data Center Colocation market include:

• NTT Communications Corporation

• Digital Reality Trust, Inc.

• Cyrusone, Inc.

• Equinix, inc.

• AT&T, Inc.

• China Telecom Corporation Limited

• Interxion Holding NV

• Kddi Coporation.

• Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc.

• Cyxtera Technologies, Inc,

• Level 3 Communications Inc.

• Global Switch

• Coresite Reality Corporation

• Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Inc.

• Internap Corporation

• Fijitsu Corporation

Key Target Audience:

• Data center colocation service vendors

• National regulatory authorities

• Financial institutions

• System integrators

• Consultants/consultancies/advisory firms

• Market operators (manufacturing equipment suppliers)

• Training and education service providers

• Cloud providers

• IT companies

• Governments

The scope of the North America Data Center Colocation Market:

The research report segments North America Data Center Colocation market based on type, end-user, industry, and geography.

North America Data Center Colocation Market, By Type:

• Retail Colocation

• Wholesale Colocation

North America Data Center Colocation Market, By End-user:

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Industries

North America Data Center Colocation Market, By Industry:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government and defense

• IT and telecom

• Healthcare

• Research and academics

• Energy

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Others

North America Data Center Colocation Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of US Data Center Colocation market

• Breakdown of Canada Data Center Colocation market

