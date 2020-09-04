Global Sensing Cable Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Detection Medium, Mode, Application, End-use Industry, and Region.

Global Sensing Cable Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

One of the key factors driving the sensing cable market is an increasing demand from oil and gas industries. Due to it’s increased reliability, sensitivity with water, heat, and temperature it is making inroads in industrial and commercial applications. It is expected that sensing cable will have increasing requirement in sensor-enabled equipment, technology driven products. All the driving segments by region are analyzed in the report to give the clear picture to the stake holders of the industry. At the same time, challenges, growth restraints and future threats to the market are covered in the report.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The report has covered the market by segments. According to the mode segment, single-mode fiber was dominant segment of the global sensing cable market, holding over 55% of the market share in 2018. This was primarily because of the superiority of single-mode fibers use over multi-mode fibers. A single-mode fiber carries higher bandwidth and provides higher transmission and up to 50 times more distance than multimode fiber.

Geographically, thanks to the growth from oil, gas and cabling industry. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the growth of XX%, which is lucrative for the investors. However, the local players in the region will give competition to global players in the market. The sensing cables market in North America and European regions is driven by government policies, rules, and regulations regarding the safety standards. The market will grow significantly in the Middle East and Africa because of the growing oil and gas facilities.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global sensing cable market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global sensing cable market.

Scope of Global Sensing Cable Market

Global Sensing Cable Market, By Detection Medium

• Liquid

• Gas

Global Sensing Cable Market, By Mode

• Single-mode Fiber

• Multi-mode Fiber

Global Sensing Cable Market, By Application

• Leak Detection

• Power Cable Monitoring

• Heat Sensing

• Temperature Sensing

• Acoustic Sensing

• Strain Monitoring

• Others

Global Sensing Cable Market, By End-use Industry

• Oil & Gas

• Environment

• Energy & Utility

• IT & Telecommunication

• Infrastructure

• Others

Global Sensing Cable Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Sensing Cable Market

• Cable USA

• Corning Incorporated

• NKT Photonics A/S

• PCB Piezotronics, Inc.

• Pentair

• RLE Technologies

• Sensornet Ltd.

• Silixa Ltd

• TTK – Leak Detection System

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Sensing Cable Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Sensing Cable Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Sensing Cable Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Sensing Cable Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Sensing Cable Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Sensing Cable Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Sensing Cable Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Sensing Cable by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Sensing Cable Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Sensing Cable Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Sensing Cable Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

