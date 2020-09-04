Global Restaurant Management Software Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Software, Deployment, End User, and Geography.

Global Restaurant Management Software Market was valued US$ 2.43 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 7.32 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.78% during a forecast period.

Restaurant management software is planned for the foodservice industry, which helps the restaurant establishments to manage their businesses more effectively. It helps also the chiefs and hotel management to know the overall daily customer count and strategize consequently.

The restaurant management software market is expected to boost in the forecast period owing to the growing number of hotels and restaurants globally and significantly developing the hospitality sector. Moreover, rising cashless payment is estimated to grow the demand for restaurant management software in the market. However, unavailability of single seamless integrated software is key factor restraining the market from realizing its utmost potential.

An on-premise segment is expected to lead the restaurant management software market in the forecast period owing to increasing security concerns and the ability to control ownership of data. The cloud segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The ability of cloud-based systems to directly centralize information makes it possible for the restaurant owner to access data virtually from any places.

The front end software segment accounted for the leading market share in the forecast period. Growing demand for software solutions such as inventory management, recipe management, kitchen order taking, customer management, free accounting, along with POS solutions, is contributing to the growth of the market.

North America holds the largest market share in the global restaurant management software market owing to the continuous innovations of the advanced technologies and availability of the cloud platform based deployment in this region. However, Asia Pacific is composed to post the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Key players in the global restaurant management software market are Hot Schedules, Clover Network, Inc., Fishbowl Inc., NCR Corporation, Revel Systems Inc., Toast, Inc., Open Table, Inc., Jolt, Square Inc., Oracle Corporation, Shop Keep, and Touch Bistro.

Scope of the Global Restaurant Management Software Market

Global Restaurant Management Software Market by Software

• Front End

• Table & Delivery Management

• Purchasing & Inventory

Global Restaurant Management Software Market by Deployment

• Cloud

• On Premise

Global Restaurant Management Software Market by End User

• FSR (Full Service Restaurant)

• QSR (Quick Service Restaurant)

• Institutional

• Others

Global Restaurant Management Software Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Restaurant Management Software Market

• Hot Schedules

• Clover Network, Inc.

• Fishbowl Inc.

• NCR Corporation

• Revel Systems Inc.

• Toast, Inc.

• Open Table, Inc.

• Jolt, Square Inc.

• Oracle Corporation.

• Shop Keep

• Touch Bistro

