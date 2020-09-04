Global Protein Engineering Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Product, By Technology, By Protein Type, By End User, and By Region.

Global Protein Engineering Market was valued US$ 0.95 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The major driving factor of the global protein engineering market is increasing incidences of diseases to raise demand for novel protein therapeutics. The rising number of government initiatives aimed at enhancing protein engineering capabilities are anticipated to present the market with high growth potential. Furthermore, the emergence of trends in protein identification & tracking, and the increasing use of protein studies in research activities which are drives the growth of protein engineering market.

Expensive instruments used in protein engineering that require huge maintenance and lack of trained personnel are the factors which hinders the market growth. Lack of trained laboratory professionals are the key challenge of the global protein engineering market.

The protein engineering market is segmented into a product, technology, protein type, end user, and region.

In terms of product, protein engineering market is segmented into instruments, reagents, services & software. Based on technology segment, protein engineering market is sub segmented into rational protein design and irrational protein design. Further protein type, protein engineering market is sub segmented into monoclonal antibodies, insulin, and erythropoietin, and interferon, colony stimulating factor, growth hormones, coagulation factor, vaccines, and others. In terms of the end user, the protein engineering market is sub segmented into academic research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations.

Based on regions, the global protein engineering market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Based on product, services & software product are anticipated to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to ongoing technological advancements in protein engineering industry segment.

In terms of protein type, monoclonal antibodies are the most important as well as quickest increasing segment of the protein engineering protein type market due to the rise in adoption of them for several therapies including cancer and autoimmune diseases.

On the basis of an end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are the biggest and quickest- growing end-user segment. The high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to technological advancements in protein engineering and the growth in R&D budgets in the pharmaceutical market.

Geographically, North America region is dominating the market followed by Europe and APAC, regions due to the rising prevalence of lifestyle associated diseases and increasing adoption of protein-based drugs in the regions.

The key player operating in global protein engineering market are Bio-Rad, Bruker, Ge, Perkin, Sigma-Aldrich, Waters, Agilent Technologies, Genscript, Intrexon, Lonza, Perkin Elmer, Thermo Fisher, and Ab-Sciex.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Protein Engineering Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Protein Engineering Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Protein Engineering Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Protein Engineering Market make the report investor’s guide

The scope of Global Protein Engineering Market:

Global Protein Engineering Market, by Product:

• Instruments

• Reagents

• Services & Software

Global Protein Engineering Market, by Technology:

• Rational Protein Design

• Irrational Protein Design

Global Protein Engineering Market, by Protein Type:

• Monoclonal Antibodies

• Insulin

• Erythropoietin

• Interferon

• Colony Stimulating Factor

• Growth hormones

• Coagulation Factor

• Vaccines

• Others

Global Protein Engineering Market, by End User:

• Academic Research Institutes

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Contract Research Organizations

Global Protein Engineering Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

The key player operating in the Global Protein Engineering Market:

• Bio-Rad

• Bruker

• Ge

• Perkin

• Sigma-Aldrich

• Waters

• Agilent Technologies

• Genscript

• Intrexon

• Lonza

• Perkin Elmer

• Thermo Fisher

• Ab-Sciex

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Protein Engineering Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Protein Engineering Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Protein Engineering Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Protein Engineering Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Protein Engineering Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Protein Engineering Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Protein Engineering Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Protein Engineering by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Protein Engineering Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Protein Engineering Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Protein Engineering Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

