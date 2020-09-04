Global Non-Destructive Testing Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Technique, Method, Service, Application and Region.

Global Non-Destructive Testing Market is projected to reach USD 24502.49 Million by 2026 from USD XX billion in 2018, exhibiting a CAGR of XX % during 2018-2026

The non-destructive test solutions are techniques used to test objects for flaws and inadequacies in the materials, components or system, without causing damages to it. In recent years, governments across the world are concentrating on safety issues and requirements, to prevent accidents. Non-destructive test assures the reliability by avoiding the loss of over-sightedness and is predictable to help in elevating the efficiency of the manufacturing institutions. Most important applications of the Global Non-Destructive Testing Market are foun

d in oil & gas, aerospace and defense, and power generation areas. Development in technology is increasing the scope of the market towards the pharmaceutical and food & beverages also, which are expected to add up to the upsurge in global demand in the next couple of years.

Development of next-generation non-destructive technologies including X-ray calculated tomography, calculated radiography, and phased array ultrasonic is expected to replace the traditional technologies. In addition to this, the improvement in automation, sensors, and semiconductors technologies are participating with integrity solution, asset management, as well as decision-making tools. This is likely to have a positive impact on the Global Non-Destructive Testing Market.

North America formed the largest region, in terms of Global Non-Destructive Testing Market revenue for the non-destructive technology market. Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, Europe and the rest of the word are also considered as promising markets, along with China, Japan, India, Germany, and the Middle East regions that are likely to provide drive to the overall growth of Global Non-Destructive Testing Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Non-Destructive Testing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Non-Destructive Testing Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Non-Destructive Testing Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Non-Destructive Testing Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key players analyzed in the report:

• Mistras Group Inc.

• Olympus Corporation

• GE Measurement & Control Solutions

• Nikon Corporations

• Ashtead Technology

• Magnaflux Corporation

• Zetec Inc.

• Sonatest Ltd.

• Sonotron NDT

• Bosello High Technology SRL

• Fischer Technology, Inc.

• Eddyfi

• JSR Ultrasonics

• Source Production & Equipment Co., Inc.

• Airstar Inc.

• AMDATA Products (WesDyne)

• Applus RTD

• AT-Automation Technolo..

• BALTEAU NDT

• Canadian Institute for NDE

• Controle Mesure Systemes

• Cygnus Instruments Ltd.

The scope of the Report:

By Technique

• Visual Testing

• Magnetic Particle Testing

• Liquid Penetrant Testing

• Eddy Current Testing

• Ultrasonic Testing

• Radiographic Testing

• Acoustic Emission Testing

• Other Techniques

By Method

• Visual Inspection

• Surface Inspection

• Volumetric Inspection

• Other Methods

By Service

• Inspection Services

• Equipment Rental Services

• Training Services

• Calibration Services

By Application

• Manufacturing

• Oil and Gas

• Aerospace

• Public Infrastructure

• Automotive

• Power Generation

• Other Verticals

By Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East

• Asia Pacific

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Non-Destructive Testing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Non-Destructive Testing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Non-Destructive Testing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Non-Destructive Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Non-Destructive Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Non-Destructive Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Non-Destructive Testing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Non-Destructive Testing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Non-Destructive Testing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Non-Destructive Testing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

