Global Network Management System Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Component, by Development type, by End user & Region.

Global Network Management System Market was valued US$ 6.82 bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX%.

The global growth of the network infrastructure, network modernization, network optimization and the need for in-depth network visibility are expected to drive market growth. The major growth drivers for the market include in-depth visibility into network security, the need of maintaining Quality of Experience (QoE) and Quality of Service (QoS), growth of network infrastructure, and better optimization of business operations. The availability of free network management tools may restrain market growth. The transition toward 5G is one of the key trends that will contribute to market growth in the forthcoming years. NMS provides technical advantages such as maintaining data traffic and security that will drive 5G technology in the future. The market will also witness high investments in 5G technology leading to the growing demand for Global Network Management System Market.

Global Network Management System Market is segmented by component, by development, by end user and by region. Based on component network management system is segmented into Solutions and Services. On the basis of development type market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Based on end user market is segmented into verticals and service provider. Region wise the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Based on components, the solutions segment is expected to account for the XX% market share during the forecast period. The overall solution segment includes standalone and bundled network management solutions and has a major influence on the NMS market’s growth. NMS solutions help network admin to effectively manage network operation and improve business performance.

On basis of end-users, the verticals segment is expected to hold the XX% market share during the forecast period. Banking, finance, government, and manufacturing have always been forefront in adopting NMS solutions. It is utmost important for businesses to maintain and upgrade their network infrastructure. All these factors are expected to be the key reason for the rapid adoption of NMS solutions and services by vertical.

In terms of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Latin America. North America is expected to account for the xx% market share in the Global Network Management System Market (NMS) during the forecast period, followed by Europe. The rapid changes in the IT infrastructure, such as cloud and virtualization, have significantly increased the pressure on the network admins to manage the network infrastructure. The region has always been the frontrunner in terms of the technology adoption and digitalization of the society. Enterprises and service providers are continuously changing their network infrastructure to cope with the advanced technologies.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Network Management System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Network Management System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Network Management System Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Network Management System Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Network Management System Market:

Global Network Management System Market, by Component Type:

• Solutions

• Services

Global Network Management System Market, by Development:

• Cloud

• On-premises

Global Network Management System Market, by End User:

• Vertical

• Service provider

Global Network Management System Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in Global Network Management System Market

• Avaya Inc.

• Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

• IBM Corporation

• Juniper Networks Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Aruba Network Inc.

• CA Technologies Inc.

• Netscout System, Inc.

• Solarwinds Worldwide

• LLC

• BMC Software, Inc.

• Compuware Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Network Management System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Network Management System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Network Management System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Network Management System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Network Management System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Network Management System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Network Management System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Network Management System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Network Management System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Network Management System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Network Management System Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

