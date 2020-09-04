Global Micro Data Center Market: Industry Analysis & Forecast (2019-2026) – by rack size, end use industry and region.

Global Micro Data Center Market size was US$ 2.60 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

Global Micro Data Center Market segmented by rack size, by end use industry and by region. Based on rack size market divided into less than 25U, 25U-40U, and more than 40U. On the basis of end use industry classified into IT & Telecom, retail, BFSI, healthcare, energy & manufacturing. In terms of region, Micro data center Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East Africa and Latin America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Micro Data Center services provides the business operation at lower cost than traditional data center services. Modularity & portability of Micro Data center and their flexible design allow for just in time deployment, which may serve as an attractive market growth opportunity. Increasing demand for standardized infrastructure and operable in remote and harsh environment are driving the growth in the Global Micro Data Center market. Furthermore, vendor lock-in is hampering the growth in Global Micro Data Center Market.

The 25U-40U is expected to dominate the market as highest CAGR during forecast period. This growth can be attributed owing to micro data center profit, which offer the feature such as ease of use and portability.

North America market is leading global micro mobile data center market, owing to presence of big data analytics key players as well as large number of micro data center vendors. Automation trends among all major industries and adoption of cloud technologies are increasing the growth in Global Micro Data Center Market.

Some of the Key players operated in micro data center market includes Schneider Electric, Hewlett, Rittal, Vertiv, IBM ,Eaton ,Delta Power Solutions, Orbis, Vapor IO, Canovate, IDC, Altron, Cannon Technologies, Huawei, Sicon Chat Union Electric, KSTAR, Hitachi Ltd., Zellabox Datarack, Panduit Corp.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Micro Data Center Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Micro Data Center Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Micro Data Center Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Micro Data Center Market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Report for Global Micro Data Center Market

Global Micro Data Center Market, by Rack Size

• Less than 25U

• 25U-40U

• More than 40U

Global Micro Data Center Market, by End Use Industry

• IT & Telecom

• Retail

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Energy

• Manufacturing

Global Micro Data Center Market, by region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Micro Data Center Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Micro Data Center Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Micro Data Center Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Micro Data Center Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Micro Data Center Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Micro Data Center Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Micro Data Center Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Micro Data Center by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Micro Data Center Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Micro Data Center Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Micro Data Center Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

