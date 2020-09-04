Global Legal Analytics Market– Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component (Solution, Services), by Analytics Type (Descriptive, Predictive), by Case Type (Commercial Case Management, Antitrust Management and Others), by Deployment Model (On-Premises, On-Demand), by End User and by Geography

Global Legal Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 822.51 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The legal analytics market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Legal analytics manages the process of extracting knowledge from current legal data to help internal legal teams and decision-makers on certain legal matters. This is done by forecasting strategy, comparative legal costs, process development, financial operations, and resource management.

The Global Legal Analytics Market based on a component is divided into solution and services. The services segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The Global Legal Analytics Market based on the deployment model is divided into on-premises and on-demand. The on-demand segment is expected to be the major contributor for the market during the forecast period. The legal analytics market based on case type is segmented into commercial case management, antitrust management, intellectual property management, and others.

Geographically, Global Legal Analytics Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to be the largest market for legal analytics during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to the high-quality legal services delivered by the vendors in this region.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Global Legal Analytics Market analysis and forecast, in terms of volume and value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Global Legal Analytics Market.

• Global Legal Analytics Market segmentation on the basis of component, analytics type, case type, deployment model, end user and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global Legal Analytics Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study.

• Global Legal Analytics Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Global Legal Analytics Market are also profiled.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/6975

Research Methodology:

The Global Legal Analytics Market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Legal Analytics Market

Global Legal Analytics Marketplace is growing with the presence of major companies holding a large market share.

Some of them operating in the Global Legal Analytics Market are given underneath:

• Wolters Kluwer

• Mindcrest

• Thomson Reuters

• Unitedlex

• Lexisnexis

• Argopoint

• Premonition

• Analytics Consulting LLC

• Cpa Global

• The Bureau of National Affairs (BNA)

• Wipro

• IBM

Key Target Audience:

• Vendors of Legal Analytics

• Managed Service Providers

• Third-party Vendors

• LPO Service Providers

• Technology Providers

• Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solution Providers

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/6975

The Scope of the Report:

The research report segments the global Legal Analytics market based on component, analytics type, case type, deployment model, end user, and geography

Global Legal Analytics Market, By Component:

• Solution

• Services

Global Legal Analytics Market, By Analytics Type:

• Prescriptive Analytics

• Descriptive Analytics

• Predictive Analytics

Global Legal Analytics Market, By Case Type:

• Commercial Case Management

• Antitrust Management

• Intellectual Property Management

• Others

Global Legal Analytics Market, By Deployment Model:

• On-Premises

• On-Demand

Global Legal Analytics Market, By End User:

• Law Firms

• Corporates

• Others

Global Legal Analytics Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of North America Global Legal Analytics Market

• Breakdown of Europe Global Legal Analytics Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Global Legal Analytics Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Global Legal Analytics Market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Legal Analytics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Legal Analytics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Legal Analytics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Legal Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Legal Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Legal Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Legal Analytics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Legal Analytics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Legal Analytics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Legal Analytics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Legal Analytics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Legal Analytics Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-legal-analytics-market/6975/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com