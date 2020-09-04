Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Asset Type, Service, Enterprise Size, End User Industry and Region.

Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market was valued US$ 9.9 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach 21.1 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.93 % during a forecast period.

Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market: Overview

ITAD is a process for the safe disposal of IT assets of an organization. ITAD includes several processes, including recovery, data sanitization/data destruction, and recycling. Companies increasing demand, the resale and remarketing of used equipment in directionto gain the maximum possible of market share of ITAD market. The global ITAD market is projected to expand with the growing demand for used/refurbished IT equipment and increasing data security concerns across the globel.

IT asset disposition (ITAD) is increasingly being approved by companies across the globe to manage this waste disposal, minimize the risk of data loss, and the subsequent monetary loss. Variety of services such as recycling, recovery, data sanitization or data destruction amongst others, the ITAD market has impressed a largeposition for itself.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market: Drivers and Restraints

The IT asset disposition market is mainly driven by the growing electronics industry worldwide. Being one of the most active industries worldwide, manufacturers are always motivatedtowards developing more well-organized products so as to provide ever-changing industry requirements.Hence,it results in themain concern for business enterprises are to dispose of the existing infrastructure.

The growing demand for IT asset disposition (ITAD) from the IT industry is projected to boost the global IT asset disposition (ITAD) market. Various factors such as the rise in disposable income, ecological impact, and increase in consumer awareness are the latest trends that influence the overall IT industry. Hence, these factors are projected to fuel the demand for the IT asset disposition (ITAD) market in the upcoming years. Moreover, the increasing IT industry is one of the major factor predictable to boost the demand for IT asset disposition (ITAD) market during the forecast period.

However, high investment cost for advanced technology and the absence of awareness of benefits of IT asset disposable among people are the factors that are hampering the growth of IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market during the forecast period.

Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market: Segment Analysis

The media and entertainment segment will be the major end user of the ITAD products and services in the predictable future. This end-user segment will increase at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Unexpected growth in the demand for high-definition visual content has become the driving force behind the increasing usage of ITAD in the media and entertainment industry. The maximum number of assets operating the modified disposal services such as computers and laptops. This asset segment held 30% of market share in the overall market in 2015.

Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market: Regional Analysis

North-America hadlargest market share in Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) in 2018 and is expected to lead in the near future, owing to availability of huge IT market and cloud data centres and high diffusion of internet and growing usage of social media in the region.

Asia Pacific and the Middle East will also make large contributions to the development ofITAD market owing to developing economies and budding SMEs. Advancing technologies and changing provisions of IT equipment in countries such as China, India, and Australia are predictable to have a positive impact on the overall market share in forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market.

Scope of Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)Market

Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)Market, by Asset Type

• Hardware

• Computer/Laptops

• Mobile Devices

• Peripherals

• Storages

• Servers

• Others

Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)Market, by Service

• Data Sanitation / Destruction

• Recycling

• Remarking

• Asset Discovery

• Reverse Logistics

Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)Market, by Enterprise Size

• Small Enterprises

• Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)Market, by End-use Industry

• BFSI

• Government & Public

• IT & Telecom

• Aerospace & Defense

• Healthcare

• Energy & Utilities

• Media and Entertainment

• Data Centers

• Others

Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD)Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market

• Apto Solutions

• Arrow Electronics, Inc.

• Dell, Inc.

• EOL IT Services

• Exit Technologies

• Gigacycle

• GreenTekReman Pvt. Ltd.

• HP Ltd., ICEX Ltd.

• Ingram Micro, Inc. (Formerly CloudBlue)

• Iron Mountain, Inc.

• ITRenew, Inc.

• LifeSpan International, Inc.

• Maxicom Network, Inc.

• MultiTek, LLC.

• Sims Recycling Solutions, Inc.

• TBS Industries

• TES-AMM Pte Ltd. (Formerly Dataserv Group)

• The Centrics Group

• Wisetek.

