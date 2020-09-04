Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2027– by Subscription Type, Transmission Method, Offering, Geography.

Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market was valued US$ XXX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XXX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XXX % during forecast period.



Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) includes attractive pushing strategies presented by telecom companies, that provide basic pay-tv services at realistic prices are among key trends fuelling market growth significantly. Changing viewing preferences are boosting operators to offer superior content to customers. Service providers have started carrying content using the fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) technology that are offering unlimited bandwidth and ensures an improved viewer experience.

Industry is projected to witness nonstop growth as key players are offering 4K UHD IPTV set-top-boxes to provide better picture quality. For example, MatrixStream Technologies, Inc. introduced wireless 4K HD IPTV set-top boxes that can cut down installation cost for users and rise their dependability on broadband.

Internet protocol television (IPTV) is enabling telecom providers to collect data belong to sectors like education, finance, and healthcare. This is increasing telecom provider’s capability to influence big data services for a better understanding of consumer needs to offer products and solutions consequently.

Internet protocol television (IPTV) provides a higher level of interface as compared to cable and satellite TV, which have accordingly increased its penetration rate. This is encouraging telecom providers to expand their internet broadband capacity.

IPTV providers are enhancing their bandwidth capacity and upgraded their infrastructure by replacing copper wires with fiber optic lines. Accordingly, these providers now holding a high-capacity network which ensures a clear video quality and an interruption-free delivery of content. Simultaneously, telecom operators have moved to new IP networks which can integrate different protocols into a single system and deliver telephone, internet, multichannel TV, and VoD services as a single package.

Service providers are increasingly developing triple play services, that combines telephone, broadband, and television services. It is expected to attract a larger base of consumers during forecast period as they can get right to use all three services in a single package. So, more customers are estimated to go for subscription-free services over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is holding the largest share in internet protocol television (IPTV) market and expected to continue during forecast period. Major investments in fiber optics in countries including China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia are expected to contribute to the regional growth. This is allowing IPTV services to be pushed with fixed broadband for better connectivity and high content viewing experience. Also, increasing internet penetration rates in rural and urban areas of India and China are also projected to open major growth opportunities.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding internet protocol television (IPTV) market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in internet protocol television (IPTV) market.

Scope of Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market:

Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market by Subscription Type:

• Subscription-based

• Subscription free

Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market by Transmission Method:

• Wired

• Wireless

Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market by Offering:

• Bundled

• Standalone

Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market by Geography:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating in Market Includes:

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• Orange

• Deutsche Telekom

• Telefonica

• BT Group plc

• Rostelecom

• SK Telecom.

• Akamai Technologies

• AT&T Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Ericsson AB

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

• Moftak Solutions

• Sterlitetech

• Tripleplay Services Ltd.

• ARRIS International Plc

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

