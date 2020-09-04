Global IP Telephony Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Organization Size, Connectivity, Vertical and Region.

Global IP Telephony Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ X3.10 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.40% during a forecast period.

IP technology is used a variety of protocols to exchange voice, fax and other forms oer the public switched telephone network. The internet protocol became the transport for all data communication. The business telephone system are now able to deliver much more to enterprizes. The IP technology has povide a complete communication package over single network. (The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same id reflected in our analysis).

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global IP Telephony Market, Dynamics:

There are few technological solutions, which can change the way of the business. One way to achieve transfomation in the communication sector is IP telephony. The global IP telephony market is experiencing an exponential growth, thanks to the superior broadband speed, minimal upfront investment, reliability, flexibility and lots of advanced features. The IP Telephony offers flexibility, mobility and scalability together. A business dealing with the IP Telephony is highly profitable because of its rapidly growing and beneficial culture prospects in the business sector. There are the several countries, where the IP telephone is the predominant in the business world. The IP technology is gainging more popularity and followers that is expected to drive the global IP telephony market growth.

However, low penetration of the internet in the some underveloped countries and lack of awareness about the IP telephony are expected to limit the global IP telephony market growth.

Global IP Telephony Market, Segment Analysis:

In the current market scenario, large enterprises are recognizing the benefits of the IP telephone. The large enterprises are expected to contribute XX% share in the global market. These enterprises are also ripe for VoIP services because many of the enterprises usages the PBX system. Furthermore, the small & medium enterprises are expected grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. An increase in the trend of workforce mobility is expected to enforce the Small & Medium Enterprise to look for effective ways to reduce telecommunication expenses. The Small & medium enterprises are increasing the demand for VoIP service to reduce equipment implementation, and maintenance costs.

The BFSI vertical is expected to hold a share of over XX% in the global IP telephony market by 2027. The Communication through numerous channels has become a vital part of the BFSI sector. The financial institutions and insurance key players are demanding reliable and on-demand voice communication solutions to connect with their value chain partners. The IP Telephony technology acts as a suitable option in the BFSI sector to ensure connectivity and increase the responsiveness.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/55981

Global IP Telephony Market, Regional Analysis:

North America held the dominant position in the Global IP Telephony Market in 2019 and is projected to continue its dominant position during the forecast period. The rapid development of IT infrastructure is one of the key drivers in the market growth. High adoption of IP telephony services, presence of advanced telecommunications infrastructure, and popularity of workforce mobility are expected to drive the regional growth. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be leading region in the global IP telephony market. An increase in internet penetration, Smartphone users, and adoption of cloud-based communication platforms are expected to drive the growth in the Asia Pacific market.

Global IP Telephony Market, Competitive Analysis:

The enterprises across the globe are focusing on geographic expansion to increase the internal & external communication. They are also trying to collaborate among remotely dispersed workforce, which is expected to increase the adoption of IP Telephony solutions like IP phones and web-based applications and facilitate cost-effective communication.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global IP Telephony Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global IP Telephony Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global IP Telephony Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global IP Telephony Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/55981

Scope of the Global IP Telephony Market

Global IP Telephony Market, By Component

• Hardware Based

 IP Desktop Phones

 Audio Conference Phones

 DECT Phones

• Softphones

• Services

Global IP Telephony Market, By Organization Size

• Small & Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise

Global IP Telephony Market, By Connectivity

• Wired

• Wireless

Global IP Telephony Market, By Vertical

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Government Organizations

• Others

Global IP Telephony Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global IP Telephony Market

• Yealink Inc.

• NEC Corporation

• Grandstream Networks

• Gigaset Communications

• LG Electronics Inc.

• Ascom Holding AG

• Avaya Inc.

• Cisco Systems

• Mitel Networks Corporation,

• Panasonic Corporation

• Polycom Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: IP Telephony Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global IP Telephony Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global IP Telephony Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America IP Telephony Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe IP Telephony Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific IP Telephony Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America IP Telephony Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue IP Telephony by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global IP Telephony Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global IP Telephony Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global IP Telephony Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of IP Telephony Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-ip-telephony-market/55981/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com