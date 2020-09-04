Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2026: By Devices, Wi-Fi Router and Region

Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 12.9 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market Drivers and Restrains:

A Wi-Fi and extender is a communication device that repeats the wireless signal from the base router to enlarge the Wi-Fi coverage, it basically functions as a bridge. Mobile connectivity and increase in internet bandwidth, are expected to play a vital role in the development of the home Wi-Fi router and extender market, which allow wireless-based networking device adoption in the coming years. Increased usage of wireless connected home appliances, healthcare monitors, wearable devices, and reduce in the cost of networking hardware are predicted to surge the demand for connected devices over the upcoming period. The rapid growth and development in technology for smartphones and customer gadgets are fueling the demand for Wi-Fi router with extender at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Developing countries in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa that are experiencing the new product replacement trend owing to advancement protocols and increasing penetration of connected devices are majorly impelling the global home Wi-Fi router and extender market. Exponentially growing urbanization and rising global population have increased the demand for internet, which are likely to create multiple opportunities in the Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender market. The home Wi-Fi router and extender manufacturers have been presenting new products and protocols are expected to create various opportunities to the home Wi-Fi router and extender market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market Segmentation:

Based on the Wi-Fi Router, the global home Wi-Fi router and extender market is segmented into Uplink port and Normal port. In terms of revenue, Uplink port held the highest market share of XX% in 2018 and it is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The uplink port is used to integrate two routers each other for increasing the maximum number of devices connected to the network. Uplink ports are eliminating the need for crossover cables. By using the uplink port, a user can add more ports to connect more devices to the network and expand the Wi-Fi range. Rapid urbanization especially in the emerging countries of Asia Pacific and the Middle East are helping the growth of home Wi-Fi router and extenders in the residential sector.

Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market Regional:

Geographically, North America and Europe collectively contributed XX% of the Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender market share in 2018. Asia Pacific held the XX% share of the Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender market in 2018 due to its large population base, increased penetration of connected devices, increasing industrialization and urbanization, growth in home networking, and internet access. In Asia Pacific, Hong Kong has contributing majority market share of 23.7% in 2018 and it is anticipated to continue its dominance in the home Wi-Fi router and extender market throughout the upcoming period due to increase in the internet, mobile internet penetration rate as well as improved connectivity and speed of internet. The countries such as India, China, Japan and Vietnam are also likely to contribute significantly to the Asia Pacific home Wi-Fi router and extender market. The market in India is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to smaller cities, towns, and villages getting connected to Internet which offers a big market for routers. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced Wi-Fi extender devices are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are Actiontec Electronics, Inc, ASUS TeK Computer Inc, Belkin International, Inc., Cisco, Dell Inc, Devolo AG, and D-Link Corp. Manufacturers in the Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market:

Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market, by Device:

• Wi-Fi Router

• Wi-Fi Extender

Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market, by Wi-Fi Router:

• With Uplink Port

• With Normal Port

Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market, Major Players:

• Actiontec Electronics, Inc

• ASUS TeK Computer Inc

• Belkin International, Inc.

• Cisco

• Dell Inc

• Devolo AG

• D-Link Corp

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Intel Corporation

• Legrand SA

• Netgear, Inc.

• Tenda Technology Inc.

• TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.

• ZyXEL Communications Corp.

