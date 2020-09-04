Global Data Integration Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size, Application, Vertical and Region.

Global Data Integration Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 20.45 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

The report provides detailed information related to dynamics, segmentation of the global data integration market and categorizes it at various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

The data integration market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to driving factors such as development is attributed to demand for tools combining several heterogeneous data sources and the rise of cloud computing, creating demand for effective data integration tools and services. The opportunities given by data integration market are growing demand for open-source data integration tools and increased inclination toward self-service data integration. However, challenges faced by this market are lack of adoption of high-end ETL tools, standardization in enterprise data integration and management strategy.

Based on the component, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Because of growing need to combine several heterogeneous data sources along with the increase of cloud computing.

Banking, financial services and Insurance and the government is projected to be the fastest-growing segment by industry vertical. At existing, financial firms face certain issues in manual processing systems related to costs and time management. Also, customers take a lot of time to gather relevant documents in many cases. Thus, to develop customer experience and streamline the process, the implementation rate of data integration and integrity software tools is growing in this segment.

North America data integration market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period. The data integration market in North America region is highly competitive the developed countries like the US and Canada have invested significantly in research and development (R&D) activities, which are expected to share significant growth in the regional market. These countries are initial adopters of knowledge in various verticals. The US and Canada are also the top economies in retail, financial services, banking, and other industries.

A recent development in data integration market: In March 2017, Information Builders at large the Omni-Gen Data Quality edition. The unified platform allows easy cleansing, data profiling, and enriching information in databases and corporate information systems, which would be instrumental in streamlining data management projects.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Data Integration Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Data Integration Market.

Scope of the Global Data Integration Market

Global Data Integration Market, By Component

• Tools

• Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

Global Data Integration Market, By Deployment Model

• On-Premises

• On-Demand

Global Data Integration Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises

Global Data Integration Market, By Application

• Marketing

• Sales

• Operations

• Finance

• Human Resources

Global Data Integration Market, By Vertical

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Banking, financial Services and Insurance

• Manufacturing

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• IT and Telecommunication

• Media and Entertainment

• Energy and Utilities

• Government and Defense

• Others

Global Data Integration Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Kay players operating in the Global Data Integration Market

• SAS Institute Inc.

• SAP SE

• Informatica

• Talend

• Pitney Bowes

• Oracle Corporation

• HVR Software

• Actian Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Information Builders

• Cisco System Inc.

• Attunity Ltd.

• Microsoft Corporation.

• Denodo Technologies

• Teradata

• Intel Corporation

• Syncsort

• Real-Time Technology Solutions

• Panoply Ltd.

• Skyvia

• Amazon Web Services

• Devar

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Data Integration Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Data Integration Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Data Integration Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Data Integration Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Data Integration Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Data Integration Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Data Integration Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Data Integration by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Data Integration Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Data Integration Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Data Integration Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

