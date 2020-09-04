Global Cloud Radio Access Network Market (C-RAN) – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Deployment Venue, Technology, and Geography

Global Cloud Radio Access Network Market (C-RAN) is expected to reach US$ 1391.12 Mn by 2026 from US$ XX Mn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.



The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Cloud Radio Access Network Market (C-RAN) is segmented by component, deployment venue, technology, and geography. The component segment is bifurcated as solution and service. Deployment venue segment is divided as large public venues, targeted outdoor urban areas, high-density urban areas, and suburban and rural areas. Various Technologies covered under the scope of the report are centralization technology and virtualization technology. The global cloud radio access network market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

C-RAN offer improved performance with their ability to coordinate between cells and are cost efficient too as a result of pooling resources. Lower total-cost-of-ownership (TCO), enhanced spectral efficiency, operational expenditure (OPEX), and convenient 4G and 5G accessibility has increased the penetration of C-RAN and the market for the same is flourishing. In the near future, to meet escalating network demand as a result of radically rising data consumption, vendors are anticipated to replace the conventional RAN architecture with cloud-RAN in the near future. On the other hand, governance and the requirements to follow security standards are a few restraints obstructing the C-RAN market from flourishing.

In terms of component, consulting services segment is anticipated to be the largest contributor to the global C-RAN market during the forecast period. Consulting services are used to provide an enhanced strategic outlook, develop performance efficiency, and transform enterprise business operations.

Based on deployment venue, targeted outdoor urban areas segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising need to improve the coverage in high-density areas such as stadiums, urban market, and others are expected to fuel the growth of targeted outdoor urban areas segment.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is going to emerge as highest growth region in Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market in forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Increasing initiatives taken by the government and network operators in countries like Japan, South Korea, and China to rollout 5G deployment will fuel the Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market in Asia Pacific region.

Some of the key players in the Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Ericsson AB, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Actix International Limited, Hitachi Data Systems Ltd., Telco Systems, Aricent Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., ZTE Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Scope of the Global Cloud Radio Access Network Market

Global Cloud Radio Access Network Market (C-RAN) By Component

• Solution

o Cloud Public Radio Interface – Radio Frequency Analyzer

o Cloud-Based Test Management Tool

o Optical Time Domain Reflectometer Technology (OTDR)-Based Testing Module

• Service

o Consulting

o Planning and Implementation

o Maintenance and Support

o Training

Global Cloud Radio Access Network Market (C-RAN) By Deployment Venue

• Large Public Venues

• Targeted Outdoor Urban Areas

• High-Density Urban Areas

• Suburban and Rural Areas

Global Cloud Radio Access Network Market (C-RAN)By Technology

• Centralization Technology

• Layer-3 Cloud Radio Access Network

• Layer-2 Cloud Radio Access Network

• Virtualization Technology

• Architecture of Virtualization Technology

• Flexran

Global Cloud Radio Access Network Market (C-RAN) By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Cloud Radio Access Network Market (C-RAN)

• Fujitsu

• Intel Corporation

• Mavenir Systems

• Asocs Ltd.

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• NEC Corporation

• Ericsson AB

• Altiostar

• ZTE Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Nokia Corporation

• Ericsson AB

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Actix International Limited

• Hitachi Data Systems Ltd.

• Telco Systems

• Aricent Inc.

• Ceragon Networks Ltd.

