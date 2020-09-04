Global Data Governance Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component, by Business Function, by Application, Deployment Type, by Organization Size, by Industry Vertical and by Geography

Global Data Governance Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 1.47 Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the global Data Governance Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and microenvironmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the global Data Governance Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

The growth of insight engine is owing to the rapidly growing data volumes, and rising regulatory and compliance mandates, enhancing strategic risk management and decision-making with the increasing business collaborations are expected to drive the growth of the global market. Due to the rise in demand of Data governance in IT, there is a significant growth in the healthcare sector for Data quality and cost control. Data governance provides an opportunity for the integration of IT and the business, which is needed to work together to provide accurate, timely, and reliable data that is accessible to the end user.

The retail and e-commerce sub-segment among industry vertical segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period, owing to that the solutions can be used by the retail and eCommerce industry vertical in order to handle large volumes of data generated across the vertical.

Based on application, the solution providers of the risk management application deliver significant value to businesses by ensuring their important financial data assets are formally managed throughout enterprises. These vendors provide automated risk management solutions to mitigate risks and align critical-business processes with the help of functions. Risk management application and solution providers have the potential to deliver significant outcomes and reshape organizations’ businesses by providing automated solutions across multiple industry verticals.

Geographically, the Global Data Governance Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The swift growth of the market in the APAC region is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period majorly due to various factors, such as the growing digitalization and investment in infrastructure advancements have resulted in the higher adoption of data management and data governance solutions. The region is witnessing the growing demand for cloud-based solutions, owing to the growing size of SMEs.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Data Governance market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Data Governance market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Data Governance market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Data Governance market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Data Governance Market, by Component

• Solutions

• Services

Global Data Governance Market, by Application

• Incident management

• Compliance management

• Process management

• Risk management

• Data quality and security management

• Audit management

• Others

Global Data Governance Market, by Business Function

• Finance

• Legal

• Information technology (IT)

• Human resources

• Operations

• Sales and marketing

Global Data Governance Market, by Deployment Mode

• On-premises

• Cloud

Global Data Governance Market, by Organization Size

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Data Governance Market, by Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government and defense

• Construction and engineering

• Retail and eCommerce

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Telecommunications and IT

• Manufacturing

• Energy and utilities

• Others

Global Data Governance Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

The major key players that influence growth of Global Data Governance Market includes:

• IBM

• Oracle Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• SAP SE

• Collibra

• Talend

• Infromatica

• Alation

• Topquadrant

• Information Builders

• Tibco

• Infogix

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Data Governance Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Data Governance Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Data Governance Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Data Governance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Data Governance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Data Governance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Data Governance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Data Governance by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Data Governance Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Data Governance Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Data Governance Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

