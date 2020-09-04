Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Technology, Product, Industry and Region.

The global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market size was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XXBn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated Market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the Market segments and project the global Market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by Technology, price, financial position, Technology portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provi1des PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

In gesture recognition technology, a camera reads the actions of the human body and communicates the data to a computer that uses the gestures as input to control devices or applications. Current concentrations in the field contain emotion recognition from face and hand gesture recognition. Operators can use simple gestures to control or interact with devices without physically touching them.

The major driving factors of the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market are the comfort of adoption due to low technical complexity for end users, surging application of gesture control features in automobiles, encouraging programs arranged by the government, the rising rate of adoption by OEMs and growing digitization across industries.

The major Restraints of the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market are lack of haptic sense and comparatively high power consumption. The key challenges of the global gesture recognition and touchless sensing market are a complex framework for manufacturers.

Technological inventions in the automobile and healthcare industries and combining various gesture control technologies at a common platform is creating opportunities in the gesture recognition and touchless sensing market.

the consumer electronics industry held the largest share in 2016, although the healthcare industry is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the enlarged hygiene concern across the healthcare industry is expected to have a main effect on the gesture recognition market and would accelerate the acceptance of gesture control devices during the forecast period. So, the suitability related with the gesture control devices is projected to impact the healthcare industry in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the gesture recognition market in the forecast period owing to the growing demand of consumer electronic products in this region. The rising demand for gesture-enabled products, such as smartphone, laptops and tablets, smart TVs, has propelled the progress of the gesture recognition market for the region. The developing countries in the APAC region have vast growth potential and deliver a favorable environment for product manufacturers.

The touchless sensing market is run by the Americas. This is mostly driven by large-scale funded programs such as the Visa Waiver Program that allow people from certain countries to travel to the U.S. without a visa.

Scope of Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market

Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market, by Technology

• Touch-based Gesture Recognition

o Multi Touch Systems

o Motion Gesture

• Touchless Gesture Recognition

o Capacitive/Electric Field

o Infrared Array

o Ultrasonic Technology

o Camera Based

o 3D Vision Technologies

Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market, by Product

• Sanitary Equipment Market

o Touchless faucets

o Touchless soap dispensers

o Touchless paper towel dispensers

o Touchless trashcans

o Hand dryers

• Touchless Biometric Market

o Touchless fingerprint recognition

o Iris recognition

o Face recognition system

o Voice recognition

• Others

Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market, by Industry

• Consumer Electronics

• Government

• Finance and Banking

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Others

Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market

• Microsoft Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Google, Inc.

• Apple, Inc.

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Microchip Technology, Inc.

• Omnivision Technologies, Inc.

• Sony Corporation

• Eyesight Technologies Ltd.

• Cognitec Systems GmbH

• Crossmatch

• Elliptic Labs

• Pointgrab

• Pmdtechnologies AG

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

