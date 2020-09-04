Smart Hospitality Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Software, Services, Hotel Type, Deployment Model, and Region

Smart Hospitality Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period.

Smart hospitality enables to increase revenue with digital In-room entertainment systems and enhance their guest experience. Astute Hospitality provides HD free-to-guest channels, IPTV services, Interactive TV, and Wi-Fi for hotels.

The growing demand for authentic-time optimized guest experience management, incrementing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), low operational costs and luring revenue generation, and energy management systems are some driving factors expected to propel the perspicacious hospitality market. High initial cost of deployment and integration involution over legacy systems are some restraining factors would obstruct the magnification of the perspicacious hospitality market.

Based on hotel type, Business hotels are expected to have large market size during the forecast period, as business hotels provide their guests with unified communication capabilities that enable the guests to conduct conferences, meetings and connect to associates around the world. Thus many tour groups and small conference groups find these hotels attractive.

While utilizing the deployment model, keenly intellective hospitality market is relegated into an on-demand deployment model and on-premises deployment model. Among these, the on-demand deployment model is expected to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it enables hotels to deploy accommodations and software in a virtual environment.

Among software’s, the Guest accommodation management system is liable to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for automated authentic-time optimized guest accommodations and the elevate of hyper-urbanization and demographic magnification are estimated to drive the adoption of perspicacious hospitality solutions across the globe.

As per the geographic analysis, smart hospitality market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, Europe is likely to hold the largest smart hospitality market share during the forecast period, as Europe is likely to benefit from robust internet infrastructure, technological advancements, and widespread adoption of new technologies.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Smart Hospitality Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Smart Hospitality Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Smart Hospitality Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Smart Hospitality Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Smart Hospitality Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Smart Hospitality Market report

Smart Hospitality Market, by Software

• Hotel operation management system

• Staff mobility and workforce management

• Inventory and logistics management

• Revenue management

• Integrated security system

• Video surveillance system

• Access control system

• Emergency incident management system

• Hotel building automation system

• Energy management platforms

• Facility management system

• Guest service management system

• Centralized reservation system

• Room automation and control system

• Guest experience management system

• Integrated communication technology solutions

• Network management system

• Unified communications and collaboration

• Mobile device management

Smart Hospitality Market, by Service

• Professional service

• Consulting service

• System integration and deployment

• Support and maintenance

• Managed service

Smart Hospitality Market, by Hotel Type

• Business hotel

• Heritage and boutique hotel

• Resorts and spas

• Others

Smart Hospitality Market, by Deployment Model

• On-premises

• On-demand

Smart Hospitality Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key Players of Smart Hospitality Market

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

IBM Corporation

BuildingIQ

Honeywell International

Winhotel Solutions

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Huawei Technologies

Johnson Controls

NEC Corporation

Infor, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Smart Hospitality Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Smart Hospitality Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Smart Hospitality Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Smart Hospitality Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Smart Hospitality Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Hospitality Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Smart Hospitality Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Smart Hospitality by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Smart Hospitality Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Hospitality Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Smart Hospitality Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

