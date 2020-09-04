Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market 2020-2026 Market Research Report| Know The Growth Factors and Future Scope-ChemChina, INOVYN, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, SABIC, LG Chem

This Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market research report explains restraints, key drivers, and industry trends that transform the international market either in a positive or negative manner. Further, it presents company profile, product specifications, production value, contact information of manufacturer and market shares for company. All the numerical data included in the report is backed up by excellent tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and others. The report also analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market . The statistics are signified in graphical and tabular format for a clear understanding on facts and figures.

Global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 125.98 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the rising usage of PVC from the automotive industry.

Polyvinyl Chloride is a type of polymer which is produced by polymerization of vinyl chloride monomer. The material is used instead of traditional materials like iron, copper or wood owing to its strength and durability and resistance to corrosion. The purest form of polyvinyl chloride is white, brittle solid and marginally resolvable in tetrahydrofuran while insoluble in alcohol. It can be produced with the help of phthalates and plasticizers. The PVC is used in various applications such as building & construction, automotive and others.

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Segmentation:

Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market By Product Type (Rigid PVC, Flexible PVC, Low-Smoke PVC and Chlorinated PVC)

Stabilizer Type (Calcium-based Stabilizers, Lead-based Stabilizers, Tin-based Stabilizers, Barium Based Stabilizers and Others)

Application (Pipes & Fittings, Film & Sheets, Wire & Cables, Bottles, Profiles, Hoses & Tubing and Others)

End-User (Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, Footwear, Healthcare and Others)

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report are: Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa) , South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

Competitive Analysis:

Global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market are ChemChina, INOVYN, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, SABIC, LG Chem, SAPPCO.coma, KEM ONE, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, INEOS, Chemson Group, PolyOne Corporation, Aiscondel Laminados S.A., Arkema and Chemplast Sanmar Limited among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Shintech Louisiana, LLC invested $1.49 billion so that they can develop a new chlor alkali and vinyl chloride monomer production facility and further expand the PVC manufacturing facilities in Plaquemine so that they meet the growing demand in the market

In October 2017, Aurora Plastics, LLC acquired S&E Specialty Polymers of Lunenburg, Massachusetts. It will help the company to expand its PVC business and offer high quality PVC products and will able to offer best quality of PVC products in the industry

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

