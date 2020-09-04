Printing Inks Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity |DIC CORPORATION, Flint Group India Private Limited, TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD

Printing Inks Market research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the report.

Global printing inks market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for ink from paper media & packaging and rising popularity of printing ink are the factor for the growth of this market.

Printing ink, as the name suggests is used in the printing which usually contains pigments of the color which is combined with varnish or oil. They are mainly used to create any image on the press plate. Different printing process such as lithographic, gravure, flexographic, digitals and other are used. These inks are usually made of resins, surfactants, fluorescents, lubricants and others which are widely used in application such as commercial printing, publication, packaging, labels and others.

Global Printing Inks Market Segmentation:

Global Printing Inks Market By Printing Process (Gravure Inks, Flexographic Inks, Lithographic Inks, Digital Inks, Others)

Resin (Modified Rosin, Modified Cellulose, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Others)

Application (Packaging & labels, Corrugated cardboards, Commercial Printing/Publishing, Others), Product (Solvent Based, Water Based, Oil Based, UV- Cured Based)

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report are: Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa) , South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

Competitive Analysis:

Global printing inks market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of printing inks market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global printing inks market are DIC CORPORATION, Flint Group India Private Limited, TOYO INK SC HOLDINGS CO., LTD., Sakata Inx (India) Private Limited, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, HuberGroup India, T&K TOKA Corporation., Altana, TOKYO PRINTING INK MFG CO.,LTD., Wikoff Color Corporation, Royal Dutch Printing Ink Factories Van Son, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg.Co.,Ltd., Zeller+Gmelin Corporation, USA, Sun Chemical, Alden & Ott Printing Inks Co, Gardiner Colours Limited, Kohinoor Printing Ink Co., MALLARD INK CO AND OFFSET BLANKET CO, INC., INX International Ink Co., INKNOVATORS

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Siegwerk announced that they have acquired Canadian Ultra Inks through which they can expand their business in label and packaging printers. This will help the company to provide high quality ink to their customers which will expand their reach in the market

In February 2018, -Sun Chemical and its parent company DIC Corporation announced the acquisition of Luminescence Holdings Ltd through which they can increase their product portfolio. This acquisition will help the Sun chemical to use the Luminescene’s technology to expand them in the security market. This will also allow them to provide better services and solutions to their customers

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

