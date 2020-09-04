Global Intelligent Lighting Controls Market 2020-2027 Consumption, Export, Import by Regions, Competitors, Pricing Strategy, Brand Strategy

Smart lighting control system is a network-based lighting control solution that uses various components, such as occupancy sensors, transmitters & receivers, and microcontrollers, for controlling lighting. The control systems offer various advantages such as maximizing energy savings, while adhering to building codes and complying with green building and energy conservation programs. These systems have been widely used in lighting applications of smart building & smart home establishments, industries, and automotive areas. Reduced energy consumption is one of the major advantages of using intelligent lighting controls.

The key intelligent lighting controls market leaders profiled in the report include Acuity Brands, Cisco, Cree, Inc., Eaton, GE Lighting, Honeywell, OSRAM, Panasonic Corporation, Philips, and Siemens.

The smart cities segment dominates the intelligent lighting controls market, owing to the highest adoption of intelligent lighting controls in these sectors. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, lighting accounts for approximately 40% of the total energy cost in smart building & smart home buildings. Fluctuating electricity prices have escalated operating costs of smart building & smart home and automotive spaces. Smart lighting control system helps in effective utilization of energy sources; thereby, providing customized lighting levels for optimal working conditions. Several companies have installed plug and play installation systems for smart lighting controls to maximize the use of lighting control systems.

The factors such as high demand for cost-effective and energy-saving OLED lighting, increase in government initiatives toward OLED adoption, and growth in display and large screen backlight market act as major drivers, driving the market growth globally. However, problems pertaining to high cost of the technology and various technological limitations hamper the market to a certain extent. Furthermore, increase in demand for eco-friendly lighting solutions and rise in adoption of smart lighting system is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

