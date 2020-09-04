Ethylene Glycol Market Competitive Analysis with Growth Forecast 2020 to 2026

The Ethylene Glycol market report offers detailed coverage of the market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and type. The Ethylene Glycol market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, key regions and the growth drivers, constraints and SWOT analysis and forecast 2020 to 2026.

The global ethylene glycols market demand was 16,511.0 kilo tons in 2013. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2014 to 2020.

The ethylene glycol market was dominated by monoethylene glycol (MEG) with about 90% of the volume share in 2013 and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with an estimated CAGR of 4.8% for the forecasted period of 2014 to 2020.

When ethylene oxide is processed further, it forms a sweet-tasting colorless liquid called ethylene glycol/ monoethylene glycol (MEG). MEG is the most widely used glycol in the global market.

Manufacture of MEG from ethylene oxide coproduces diethylene glycol (DEG) and triethylene glycol (TEG). MEG, DEG, and TEG are used as chemical intermediates in many products. Ethylene oxide is mostly used for the manufacturing of ethylene glycols, thus prices changes of the former have an effect on the latter’s pricing.

Global Ethylene Glycol Market Analysis Report includes Top Companies are: DOW Chemical, Huntsman International, Reliance Industries, SABIC Innovative Plastics, Sinopec, Akzonobel, BASF, Clariant, Shell, Ineos Oxide, Exxon Mobil, Formosa Plastics, Lotte Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical

Ethylene Glycol Market on the basis of Types :

Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

Diethylene Glycol (DEG)

Triethylene Glycol (TEG)

Ethylene Glycol Market by Application :

Coolant and Heat-Transfer Agent

Antifreeze

Precursor to Polymers

Other

Market Scope

The report aims to deliver unique insights regarding the Ethylene Glycol market to investors, participants, and other industry novices

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Ethylene Glycol Market these regions, from 2020 to 2026 (forecast), covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Definition of

1.3 Markets by Type and Application

1.4 Market Status and Prospects (2015 – 2026)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis and Process Analysis of Market

3 Developments and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Market

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

4.1 Market Production and Capacity Analysis

4.2 Revenue Analysis and Price Analysis

5 Regional Market Analyses

5.1 Market Productions and Revenue by Regions

5.2 Market Import and Export

6 Market Analyses by Type

6.1 Market Production and Revenue by Type

7 Market Analyses by Application

7.1 Consumption by Application

7.2 Market Share by Application

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Company

8.2 Company Production Sites and Area Served

8.3 Company Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4 Company Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5 Main Business and Markets Served

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Market

9.1 Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2020-2026

9.2 Market Trend by type and Application

10 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.3 Market Customers

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 Market Trends

11.2 Opportunities

11.3 Market Drivers

11.4 Challenges

11.5 Influence Factors

12 Conclusions

13 Appendixes

