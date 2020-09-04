PV Metallization Silver Paste Market: update covid-19 statistics, report, share, size, growth, trends and Forecast 2020 to 2026

The global PV Metallization Silver Paste market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, Demand, Revenue and Forecast till 2026. The report focuses on key companies in the global PV Metallization Silver Paste industry, market segments, competition, and the growth drivers, constraints and SWOT analysis. This report focuses on PV Metallization Silver Paste volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level.

The worldwide market for PV Metallization Silver Paste is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 4790 million US$ in 2023, from 3460 million US$ in 2017.

In silicon solar cells, forming good ohmic contact between the emitter and the metal with minimum contact resistance is critical to achieve peak electrical performance. Silver paste is commonly used to form contact. Factors related to paste chemistry, process conditions and the solar cell wafers influence the contact quality.

This report focuses on the PV Metallization Silver Paste in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the PV metallization silver paste industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe and USA. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

In back side silver paste industry, the top three manufacturers are Dupont, Giga Solar, Heraeus, respectively with global production market share as 16.07%, 12.51% and 7.04% in 2015. Other key manufacturers include Daejoo, Monocrystal, AgPro, Dongjin, Cermet, Exojet, Wuhan Youleguang, EGing, Rutech, Xi’an Chuanglian and Leed.

The Report includes top leading companies DowDuPont, Heraeus, Noritake, Giga Solar, Samsung SDI, Namics, Dongjin, Monocrystal, Cermet, Exojet, Daejoo, AgPro, Xian Chuanglian, Wuhan Youleguang

Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Market, By Type

Front Side PV Metallization Silver Paste

Back Side PV Metallization Silver Paste

Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Market, By Application

Polycrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Cell

Others

Global PV Metallization Silver Paste Market Segmentation by Region :

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team