UV Stabilizers Market: Forecast With Top Companies, Growth Factors 2020 – 2026 | Leading Players- BASF SE, Songwon Industrial Co., Clariant AG

Global UV stabilizers market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.1 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for wood coatings in North America and rise in the demand for greenhouse film.

The market is predicted to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing consumer awareness about the benefits of UV Stabilizers. The increase in disposable income across the key geographies has also impacted the market positively. Moreover, factors like urbanization, high population growth, and a growing middle-class population with higher disposable income are also forecasted to drive market growth.

According to the research report, one of the key challenges that might hinder the market growth is the presence of counter fit products. The market is witnessing the entry of a surging number of alternative products that use inferior ingredients.

UV Stabilizers Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the UV Stabilizers Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading UV Stabilizers manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

BASF SE, Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd., Clariant AG, Solvay SA, Altana AG, Adeka Corporation, Addivant, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Lycus Ltd., Mayzo, Inc., Everlight Chemical Industrial Corporation, Adeka Corporation, Chemipro Kasei Kaisha, Ltd., Chitec Technology Co., Ltd., Sunshow, Everspring Chemical Co., Ltd., Ichemco SRL, Lambson Limited, MPI Chemie B.V., Qingdao Jade New Material Technology, and others.

Key factors influencing market growth:

New application developments and product designs. Falling prices of the UV Stabilizers Strict government norms along with administrative support and R&D subsidization. Geographic expansion by major market players as well as new entrants.



Some of the major objectives of this report:

1) To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global UV Stabilizers Market.

2. To provide insights about factors affecting market growth. To analyze the UV Stabilizers Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analyses, etc.

3. To provide historically and forecast revenue of the UV Stabilizers Market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World.

4. Country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

5. To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

6. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

7. Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the UV Stabilizers Market.

