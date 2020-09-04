Latest Innovation Knocking Text Analytics Market 2020-2026  by Top Key Players Like KNIME.com AG, SAS Institute, Inc., Luminoso Technologies, Inc., OpenText Corporation, Averbis, Bitext Innovations S.L., SAP SE, MeaningCloud LLC, IBM Corporation

The Text Analytics Market is expected to reach +19% CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026. Text analytics is the process that analyzes unstructured text, extract relevant information, and transform it into structured information that can be leveraged in numerous ways. Text analytics is an emerging technology gaining popularity in many industries from marketing to finance. It helps them in extracting and analyzing large quantities of text that in turn helps the decision-makers in understanding the market dynamics, predicting outcomes and trends, detecting frauds, and managing risks. Some of the primary benefits of text analytics include cost reduction, enhanced processing speed, integration of big data, and better consistency. The rising demand for machine learning and big data analytics is expected to propel the text analytics market across the globe.

Top Key Players:

KNIME.com AG, SAS Institute, Inc., Luminoso Technologies, Inc., OpenText Corporation, Averbis, Bitext Innovations S.L., SAP SE, MeaningCloud LLC, IBM Corporation, Infegy, Inc., Lexalytics, Inc., Clarabridge, Inc.

A2Z Market Research has introduced a new report entitled Text Analytics Market which is a widespread summary of the market that consists of a detailed description and analysis based on the various types of products available in the market and also has the different end-users. The report incorporates the various drivers as well as the factors impeding the growth of this market during the forecast period. The report provides opportunities in the market and their substantial impact on the major players dominating the market.

Text Analytics Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Data Analysis & Forecasting

Fraud/Spam Detection

Intelligence & Law Enforcement

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

A competitive analysis of the Text Analytics market has also been provided in this research report, wherein the profiles of the key market players have been reviewed thoroughly to determine the market’s hierarchy. As per the research report, the market is highly fragmented and competitive due to the presence of a number of participants. The report can effectively help companies and decision-makers in addressing these challenges strategically to gain the maximum benefits in this highly competitive market

Key questions answered in the report include:

• What will be the market size and the growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

• What are the key Text Analytics Market trends impacting the growth of the market?

• What are the potential growth opportunities and threats faced by the leading competitors in the market?

• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces analysis and the SWOT analysis of the key players functioning in the global Text Analytics Market?

• This report gives all the information regarding industry Overview, analysis and revenue of this market

Table of Content:



Text Analytics Market Research Report 2020-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Environment Analysis of Text Analytics.

Chapter 3: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Text Analytics Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 6: Analysis of Text Analytics Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 7: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Text Analytics.

Chapter 8: Development Trend of Text Analytics Market 2020-2026

…… Continue for TOC………

