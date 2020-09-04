PATIENT ENGAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY MARKET OUTLOOK 2020 (COVID 19 IMPACT ANALYSIS)| DEVELOPMENT TRENDS, MARKET DEMANDS, INDUSTRY ANALYSIS & FORECAST BY 2027

Patient engagement technology market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 20.75 % in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing medical tourism and rising cloud based models is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Competitive Landscape and Patient Engagement Technology Market Share Analysis

Patient engagement technology market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to patient engagement technology market.

The major players covered in the patient engagement technology market report are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Athenahealth, Cerner Corporation., Lincor, Oneview Ltd., Medecision, McKesson Corporation, Orion Health group of companies, GetWellNetwork, Inc., Get Real Health, PatientPoint, LLC, SONIFI Health Incorporated., CipherHealth Inc, Palantir.net, Inc., HealthHub Patient Engagement Solutions, IQVIA, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Patient Engagement Technology Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the patient engagement technology market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to expanding geriatric population and the growing investment in healthcare IT. Increasing cases of infectious and chronic diseases along with the development in healthcare industry is helping the market to grow. Growing preferences towards the mobile health solutions is also estimated to enhance the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing cloud based models and rising medical tourism will further create new opportunities for the market to grow.

Now the question is which are the regions that patient engagement technology market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated market leaders to target North America as a dominating region due to rising awareness about the patient engagement solutions and enhancement in the healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Patient engagement technology allows the involvement of patients and their members in self-care. They are widely used in application such as social management, financial health management, home healthcare management, health management and others.

Increasing popularity of mobile health solutions is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as rising ageing population, increasing investment in healthcare IT, growing government initiatives to enhance patient centric care, rising cases of chronic & infectious diseases and growth in healthcare industry will drive the patient engagement technology market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Dearth of health literacy, high deployment cost, dearth of skilled IT professionals, and protection of patient information is expected to hamper the market growth.

Global Patient Engagement Technology Market Scope and Market Size

Patient engagement technology market is segmented of the basis of delivery type, component, application, end- users and therapeutic area. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on delivery type, the patient engagement technology market is segmented into web based, cloud based and on premise.

Component segment of the patient engagement technology market is divided into software, service and hardware.

The application segment of the patient engagement technology market is segmented into social management, health management, home healthcare management and financial health management.

Therapeutic area is divided into chronic diseases, fitness, women health, mental health, and others.

Patient Engagement Technology Market Country Level Analysis

Patient engagement technology market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by delivery type, component, application, end- users and therapeutic area as referenced above.

The countries covered in the patient engagement technology market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the patient engagement technology market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to growing awareness about the patient engagement solutions and improvement in the healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The country section of the patient engagement technology market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Patient engagement technology market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for patient engagement technology market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the patient engagement technology market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

