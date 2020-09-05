ASIC Chip Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit is also known as ASIC is the type of integrated circuit (IC) that is designed for a specific purpose or application. An ASIC can increase speed as it is specifically constructed to perform the desired function. ASIC chip is highly customized to provide superior performance in specific applications. The ASIC chips are commonly used in data centers. The application of chips in diverse data center applications such as telecommunication switching, network systems, cellular base stations, and wireless products act as an opportunity for the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.,Bitmain Technologies Holding Company,Infineon Technologies AG,Intel Corporation,Nvidia Corporation,ON Semiconductor Corporation,Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group),Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC),Texas Instruments, Inc.,Xilinx, Inc.

What is the Dynamics of ASIC Chip Market?

The rise in the portable electronics market, high usage in smartphones, an increase in popularity of IoT, and vigorous demand in the automation industry are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the ASIC chip market. However, extra time-consuming development and lack of skilled workforce are the major factors restraining the growth of the ASIC chip market. Further, the emerging trend of connected cars, wearable devices, connected homes, smartwatches, and others are anticipated to provide new opportunities for ASIC chip market growth. Technological development by the emerging economies is expected boosts the growth of the ASIC chip market.

What is the SCOPE of ASIC Chip Market?

The “Global ASIC Chip Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the ASIC chip market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of ASIC chip market with detailed market segmentation by type, application. The global ASIC chip market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ASIC chip market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the ASIC chip market.

What is the ASIC Chip Market Segmentation?

The global ASIC chip market is segmented on the basis of type, application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as full custom, semi- based custom, programmable logic devices. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as aerospace subsystem and sensor, wireless communication, medical instrumentation, telecommunication products, consumer electronics, others.

What is the Regional Framework of ASIC Chip Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global ASIC chip market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The ASIC chip market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



