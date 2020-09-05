EDGE AI HARDWARE MARKET GLOBALLY GROW AT A CAGR OF 20.27% BY REVENUE DURING THE PERIOD 2019 – 2026 BY IDEANTIS GMBH; QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.; NVIDIA CORPORATION

The This Edge Ai Hardware market report gives market analysis by taking into account market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Semiconductors and Electronics industry. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this business research report.

It estimates market development trends for Semiconductors and Electronics industry during the period of 2019-2026. The report also provides the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors videantis GmbH; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; NVIDIA Corporation; Premier Farnell Limited operating in the market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. Lastly, this global industry report makes some important proposals for a new project of EDGE AI HARDWARE market before evaluating its feasibility.

Global Edge AI Hardware Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of 513.01 million units in 2018 to an estimated value of 2245.87 million units by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Research strategies and tools used of Edge AI Hardware Market:

This Edge AI Hardware market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Details Key Players of Edge AI Hardware Market -:

The report incorporates key player profiles along with the information of the strategies they are adopting to remain ahead in the competition.

List of few players are- Micron Technology, Inc.; Alphabet Inc.; SecureRF Corporation; Microsoft; Xilinx Inc.; Intel Corporation; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; SAMSUNG; Apple Inc.; Arm Limited; MediaTek Inc.; Applied Brain Research, Inc.; Horizon Robotics; Cadence Design Systems, Inc.; CEVA, Inc.; Imagination Technologies Limited; Synopsys, Inc.; Thinci; General Vision; Mythic; Adapteva, Inc.; Tenstorrent Inc and VeriSilicon Limited.

Drivers & Restraints of Edge AI Hardware Market-:

Market Drivers:

Growth in demand for faster and efficient edge hardware devices that require lower processing time in AI applications; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Reduced costing and innovations in products available in the market is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack or dearth of professionals that are skilled or knowledgeable enough on AI and edge computing; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of training or skills for the operations of devices and equipments’ integration in various AI devices; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Several market drivers, market restraints, along with opportunities and challenges are taken into consideration under market overview which gives valuable insights to businesses for taking right actions. Businesses can surely rely upon this first-class market report to accomplish an utter success.

Breakdown of Edge AI Hardware Market-:

The Edge AI Hardware market report performs segmentation which is done on the basis of type, end-user, and manufacturers and applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Global Edge AI Hardware Market By Device (Smartphones, Cameras, Robots, Wearables, Smart Speaker, Automotive, Smart Mirror), Processors (CPU, GPU, ASIC, Others), Power Consumption (Less than 1W, 1-3W, 3-5W, 5-10W, More than 10W), Process (Training, Inference), End-User Industry (Consumer Electronics, Smart Home, Automotive & Transportation, Government, Healthcare, Industrial, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Others)

Regional Coverage of the Market

South America

North America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific region

Europe

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Edge AI Hardware Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Edge AI Hardware Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Edge AI Hardware Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Edge AI Hardware Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Edge AI Hardware Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Edge AI Hardware Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Edge AI Hardware Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Edge AI Hardware by Countries

Continued….

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Edge AI Hardware Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Edge AI Hardware Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Edge AI Hardware Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Edge AI Hardware Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

