The report offers a far-reaching analysis of Vertical Farming, Plant Factory [Vertical Farming and Plant Factory] industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, conveying definite market information, and adding valuable & knowledgeable data. It surveys the effect of the mechanical advancements, changes in speculation propensities, and top to the bottom outline of Product Specification.

Competitive Landscape:

Geographically, the global Vertical Farming, Plant Factory [Vertical Farming and Plant Factory] market is analysed by top manufacturers (production, price, revenue (value), and market share). The competitive analysis of leading market players is another notable feature of this report; it identifies direct or indirect competitors in the market are AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Lufa Farms, Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture, Green Sense Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Mirai, Sky Vegetables, TruLeaf, Plenty (Bright Farms), Urban Crops, Sky Greens, GreenLand, Scatil, Jingpeng, Metropolis Farms, Plantagon, Spread, Sanan Sino Science, Nongzhong Wulian

In the primary research process, various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this Vertical Farming, Plant Factory [Vertical Farming and Plant Factory] Market report. The primary sources from the supply side include product manufacturers (and their competitors), opinion leaders, industry experts, research institutions, distributors, dealers, and traders, as well as the raw materials suppliers, and producers, etc.

The primary sources from the demand side include Vertical Farming, Plant Factory [Vertical Farming and Plant Factory] industry experts such as business leaders, marketing and sales directors, technology and innovation directors, supply chain executive, End-User (product buyers), and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the global Vertical Farming, Plant Factory [Vertical Farming and Plant Factory] market.

Primary Types of the industry are Aeroponics, Hydroponics,

Primary Applications of the industry are Vegetable Cultivation, Fruit Planting

This report is based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information collected on the Vertical Farming, Plant Factory [Vertical Farming and Plant Factory] market from various sources. Our analysts have analysed the information & data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the Vertical Farming, Plant Factory [Vertical Farming and Plant Factory] Industry.

The following market parameters were considered to estimate market value:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints

Technological developments

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

Market Overview

The report includes overviews market introduction, market drivers & influencing factors, restraints & challenges, and potential growth opportunities of Vertical Farming, Plant Factory [Vertical Farming and Plant Factory] market. The report consists of market evaluation tools such as Porter’s five forces, PESTLE Analysis, and value chain analysis.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 About the Vertical Farming, Plant Factory [Vertical Farming and Plant Factory] Industry

1.1 Industry Definition and Types

1.1.1 Aeroponics

1.1.2 Hydroponics

1.2 Main Market Activities

1.3 Similar Industries

1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

2.1 Vertical Farming, Plant Factory [Vertical Farming and Plant Factory] Markets by Regions

2.1.1 USA

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.2 Europe

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.3 China

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.4 India

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.5 Japan

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.1.6 South East Asia

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019

Major Players

2.2 World Vertical Farming, Plant Factory [Vertical Farming and Plant Factory] Market by Types

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

2.3 World Vertical Farming, Plant Factory [Vertical Farming and Plant Factory] Market by Applications

Vegetable Cultivation

Fruit Planting

2.4 World Vertical Farming, Plant Factory [Vertical Farming and Plant Factory] Market Analysis

2.4.1 World Vertical Farming, Plant Factory [Vertical Farming and Plant Factory] Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019

2.4.2 World Vertical Farming, Plant Factory [Vertical Farming and Plant Factory] Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019

2.4.3 World Vertical Farming, Plant Factory [Vertical Farming and Plant Factory] Market Price Analysis 2014-2019

Chapter 3 World Vertical Farming, Plant Factory [Vertical Farming and Plant Factory] Market share

3.1 Major Production Market share by Players

3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players

3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2019, Through 2024

3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2019, Through 2024

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis

4.2 Raw material Market Analysis

4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2014-2019

4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis

4.3 Production Process Analysis

4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks

4.5 End users Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

5.1 AeroFarms

5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.2 Gotham Greens

5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.3 Lufa Farms

5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.4 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.5 Green Sense Farms

5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.6 Garden Fresh Farms

5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.7 Mirai

5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.8 Sky Vegetables

5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.9 TruLeaf

5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.10 Plenty (Bright Farms)

5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.11 Urban Crops

5.11.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.11.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.11.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.12 Sky Greens

5.12.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.12.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.12.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.13 GreenLand

5.13.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.13.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.13.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.14 Scatil

5.14.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.14.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.14.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.15 Jingpeng

5.15.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.15.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.15.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.16 Metropolis Farms

5.16.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.16.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.16.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.17 Plantagon

5.17.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.17.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.17.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.18 Spread

5.18.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.18.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.18.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.19 Sanan Sino Science

5.19.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.19.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.19.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.20 Nongzhong Wulian

5.20.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.20.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.20.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

