New report offers analysis on the Traffic Marking Paints Market
The report offers a far-reaching analysis of Traffic Marking Paints industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, conveying definite market information, and adding valuable & knowledgeable data. It surveys the effect of the mechanical advancements, changes in speculation propensities, and top to the bottom outline of Product Specification.
Competitive Landscape:
Geographically, the global Traffic Marking Paints market is analysed by top manufacturers (production, price, revenue (value), and market share). The competitive analysis of leading market players is another notable feature of this report; it identifies direct or indirect competitors in the market are TATU, Nippon Paint, Zhejiang Brother, 3M, Asian Paints PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Swarco AG, DAE HWA PAINT MFG, Hempel, KICTEC, Ennis Flint, Luteng Tuliao, Zhejiang Yuanguang, Rainbow Brand, NOROO Paint & Coatings, Automark
In the primary research process, various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this Traffic Marking Paints Market report. The primary sources from the supply side include product manufacturers (and their competitors), opinion leaders, industry experts, research institutions, distributors, dealers, and traders, as well as the raw materials suppliers, and producers, etc.
The primary sources from the demand side include Traffic Marking Paints industry experts such as business leaders, marketing and sales directors, technology and innovation directors, supply chain executive, End-User (product buyers), and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the global Traffic Marking Paints market.
Primary Types of the industry are Thermoplastic Marking Paint, Waterbased Marking Paint, Solvent Based Marking Paint, Two-Component Road Marking Paint,
Primary Applications of the industry are Roads & Streets, Parking Lot, Airport
This report is based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information collected on the Traffic Marking Paints market from various sources. Our analysts have analysed the information & data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the Traffic Marking Paints Industry.
The following market parameters were considered to estimate market value:
- Market driving trends
- Predicted opportunities
- Challenges and restraints
- Technological developments
- Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural
- Consumer preferences
- Government regulations
- Consumer spending dynamics and trends
Market Overview
The report includes overviews market introduction, market drivers & influencing factors, restraints & challenges, and potential growth opportunities of Traffic Marking Paints market. The report consists of market evaluation tools such as Porter’s five forces, PESTLE Analysis, and value chain analysis.
Table of Content
Chapter 1 About the Traffic Marking Paints Industry
1.1 Industry Definition and Types
1.1.1 Thermoplastic Marking Paint
1.1.2 Waterbased Marking Paint
1.1.3 Solvent Based Marking Paint
1.1.1.4 Two-Component Road Marking Paint
1.2 Main Market Activities
1.3 Similar Industries
1.4 Industry at a Glance
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
2.1 Traffic Marking Paints Markets by Regions
2.1.1 USA
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Major Players
2.1.2 Europe
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Major Players
2.1.3 China
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Major Players
2.1.4 India
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Major Players
2.1.5 Japan
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Major Players
2.1.6 South East Asia
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2019
Major Players
2.2 World Traffic Marking Paints Market by Types
Thermoplastic Marking Paint
Waterbased Marking Paint
Solvent Based Marking Paint
Two-Component Road Marking Paint
2.3 World Traffic Marking Paints Market by Applications
Roads & Streets
Parking Lot
Airport
2.4 World Traffic Marking Paints Market Analysis
2.4.1 World Traffic Marking Paints Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019
2.4.2 World Traffic Marking Paints Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019
2.4.3 World Traffic Marking Paints Market Price Analysis 2014-2019
Chapter 3 World Traffic Marking Paints Market share
3.1 Major Production Market share by Players
3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players
3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2019, Through 2024
3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2019, Through 2024
Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis
4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis
4.2 Raw material Market Analysis
4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2014-2019
4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis
4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis
4.3 Production Process Analysis
4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks
4.5 End users Market Analysis
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
5.1 TATU
5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.2 Nippon Paint
5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.3 Zhejiang Brother
5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.4 3M
5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.5 Asian Paints PPG
5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.6 Sherwin-Williams
5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.7 Swarco AG
5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.8 DAE HWA PAINT MFG
5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.9 Hempel
5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.10 KICTEC
5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.11 Ennis Flint
5.11.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.11.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.11.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.12 Luteng Tuliao
5.12.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.12.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.12.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.13 Zhejiang Yuanguang
5.13.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.13.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.13.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.14 Rainbow Brand
5.14.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.14.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.14.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.15 NOROO Paint & Coatings
5.15.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.15.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.15.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
5.16 Automark
5.16.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.16.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.16.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
