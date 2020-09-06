Copper Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2024

“

The report offers a far-reaching analysis of Copper industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, conveying definite market information, and adding valuable & knowledgeable data. It surveys the effect of the mechanical advancements, changes in speculation propensities, and top to the bottom outline of Product Specification.

Competitive Landscape:

Geographically, the global Copper market is analysed by top manufacturers (production, price, revenue (value), and market share). The competitive analysis of leading market players is another notable feature of this report; it identifies direct or indirect competitors in the market are Aurubis, Jiangxi Copper, Wieland, KME Group, Jintian Group, IUSA, Mueller, Poongsan, TNMG, Golden Dragon, MKM, Mitsubishi Materials, Hailiang Group, Luvata, CHALCO, Jinchuan Group, Anhui Xinke, Marmon, Xingye Copper, KGHM, Furukawa Electric, Diehl Group, CNMC, HALCOR Group, Olin Brass, IBC Advanced Alloy, ChangChun Group, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Dowa Metaltech, Nan Ya Plastics, Sun Cable, Wolverine Tube, Chunlei Copper, Valjaonica bakra Sevojno

In the primary research process, various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this Copper Market report. The primary sources from the supply side include product manufacturers (and their competitors), opinion leaders, industry experts, research institutions, distributors, dealers, and traders, as well as the raw materials suppliers, and producers, etc.

The primary sources from the demand side include Copper industry experts such as business leaders, marketing and sales directors, technology and innovation directors, supply chain executive, End-User (product buyers), and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the global Copper market.

Primary Types of the industry are Rods & Wires, Plates & Strips, Tubes,

Primary Applications of the industry are Electronic industry, Transportation Industry, Machinery and Metallurgy Industry, Architecture and Art

This report is based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information collected on the Copper market from various sources. Our analysts have analysed the information & data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the Copper Industry.

The following market parameters were considered to estimate market value:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints

Technological developments

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

Market Overview

The report includes overviews market introduction, market drivers & influencing factors, restraints & challenges, and potential growth opportunities of Copper market. The report consists of market evaluation tools such as Porter’s five forces, PESTLE Analysis, and value chain analysis.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 About the Copper Industry

1.1 Industry Definition and Types

1.1.1 Rods & Wires

1.1.2 Plates & Strips

1.1.3 Tubes

1.2 Main Market Activities

1.3 Similar Industries

1.4 Industry at a Glance

Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

2.1 Copper Markets by Regions

2.1.1 USA

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019

2.1.2 Europe

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019

2.1.3 China

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019

2.1.4 India

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019

2.1.5 Japan

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019

2.1.6 South East Asia

Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Sales and Growth Rate 2014-2024

Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2019

2.2 World Copper Market by Types

Rods & Wires

Plates & Strips

Tubes

2.3 World Copper Market by Applications

Electronic industry

Transportation Industry

Machinery and Metallurgy Industry

Architecture and Art

2.4 World Copper Market Analysis

2.4.1 World Copper Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019

2.4.2 World Copper Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019

2.4.3 World Copper Market Price Analysis 2014-2019

Chapter 3 World Copper Market share

3.1 Major Production Market share by Players

3.2 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share by Players

3.3 Major Production Market share by Regions in 2019, Through 2024

3.4 Major Revenue (M USD) Market share By Regions in 2019, Through 2024

Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1 Industry Supply chain Analysis

4.2 Raw material Market Analysis

4.2.1 Raw material Prices Analysis 2014-2019

4.2.2 Raw material Supply Market Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers Analysis

4.3 Production Process Analysis

4.4 Production Cost Structure Benchmarks

4.5 End users Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Company Profiles

5.1 Aurubis

5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.2 Jiangxi Copper

5.2.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.2.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.2.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.3 Wieland

5.3.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.3.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.3.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.4 KME Group

5.4.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.4.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.4.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.5 Jintian Group

5.5.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.5.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.5.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.6 IUSA

5.6.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.6.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.6.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.7 Mueller

5.7.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.7.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.7.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.8 Poongsan

5.8.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.8.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.8.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.9 TNMG

5.9.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.9.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.9.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.10 Golden Dragon

5.10.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.10.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.10.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.11 MKM

5.11.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.11.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.11.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.12 Mitsubishi Materials

5.12.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.12.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.12.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.13 Hailiang Group

5.13.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.13.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.13.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.14 Luvata

5.14.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.14.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.14.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.15 CHALCO

5.15.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.15.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.15.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.16 Jinchuan Group

5.16.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.16.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.16.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.17 Anhui Xinke

5.17.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.17.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.17.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.18 Marmon

5.18.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.18.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.18.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.19 Xingye Copper

5.19.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.19.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.19.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.20 KGHM

5.20.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.20.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.20.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.21 Furukawa Electric

5.21.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.21.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.21.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.22 Diehl Group

5.22.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.22.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.22.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.23 CNMC

5.23.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.23.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.23.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.24 HALCOR Group

5.24.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.24.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.24.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.25 Olin Brass

5.25.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.25.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.25.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.26 IBC Advanced Alloy

5.26.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.26.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.26.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.27 ChangChun Group

5.27.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.27.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.27.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.28 Mitsui Mining & Smelting

5.28.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.28.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.28.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.29 Dowa Metaltech

5.29.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.29.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.29.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.30 Nan Ya Plastics

5.30.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.30.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.30.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.31 Sun Cable

5.31.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.31.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.31.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.32 Wolverine Tube

5.32.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.32.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.32.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.33 Chunlei Copper

5.33.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.33.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.33.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

5.34 Valjaonica bakra Sevojno

5.34.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)

5.34.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)

5.34.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits

Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade

6.1 Business Locations

6.2 Supply channels

6.3 Marketing strategy

6.4 Barriers to Entry

Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

7.1 Major Distributors and contact information by Regions

7.2 Major Customers and contact information by Regions

Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries

8.1 USA

8.2 Germany

8.3 China

8.4 Japan

8.5 India

Chapter 9 World Copper Market Forecast through 2024

9.1 World Copper Demand by Regions Forecast through 2024

9.2 World Copper Price(by Regions, Types, Applications)Analysis Forecast through 2024

9.3 World Copper Revenue (M USD)(by Regions, Types, Applications) Forecast through 2024

9.4 World Copper Market Analysis

9.4.1 World Copper Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2014-2019

9.4.2 World Copper Market Consumption and Growth rate 2014-2019

9.4.3 World Copper Market Price Analysis 2014-2019

Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview

