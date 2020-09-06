CNG TankCylinder Market Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study

“The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for CNG TankCylinder Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2020– 2026

By reading this report you get to know about the segment business and what upcoming opportunities will come in this business. The latest report on CNG TankCylinder Market gives a broad evaluation of the global CNG TankCylinder market by categorizing it in terms of applications, types, and regions. The report gives a detailed analysis of the competitive era and strategies adopted by the business to become the leader of the market in a positive way. Further, the report gives an overview of current market dynamics by studying various key segments based on the product, types, applications, end-to-end industries, and market scenario.

According to this study, over the next five years, the CNG TankCylinder market will register an xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026

2019 has been considered as the base year and the report gives forecasted market for the period 2020 to 2026. The report studies the worldwide CNG TankCylinder market (size, capacity, production, and consumption) in key regions.

Major Key Players of CNG TankCylinder Market Report:

Sinomatech, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Worthington Industries, Luxfer Group, Hexagon Composites, Beijing Tianhai Industry, Rama Cylinders, Quantum Technologies, Faber Industrie, Praxair Technologies, CIMC ENRIC, Lianzhong Composites, Avanco Group, Ullit, …,

CNG TankCylinder Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Metal Material, Glass Fiber Composites Raw Materials, Carbon Fiber Composites Raw Materials, Other,

Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Application 3

Table of Contents

Global CNG Tank/Cylinder Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Metal Material -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Glass Fiber Composites Raw Materials -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Carbon Fiber Composites Raw Materials -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Other -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global CNG Tank/Cylinder Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China CNG Tank/Cylinder Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading CNG Tank/Cylinder Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China CNG Tank/Cylinder Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU CNG Tank/Cylinder Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading CNG Tank/Cylinder Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU CNG Tank/Cylinder Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA CNG Tank/Cylinder Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading CNG Tank/Cylinder Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA CNG Tank/Cylinder Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan CNG Tank/Cylinder Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading CNG Tank/Cylinder Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan CNG Tank/Cylinder Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India CNG Tank/Cylinder Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading CNG Tank/Cylinder Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India CNG Tank/Cylinder Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia CNG Tank/Cylinder Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading CNG Tank/Cylinder Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia CNG Tank/Cylinder Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America CNG Tank/Cylinder Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading CNG Tank/Cylinder Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America CNG Tank/Cylinder Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 CNG Tank/Cylinder Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on CNG Tank/Cylinder Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global CNG Tank/Cylinder Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global CNG Tank/Cylinder Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 CNG Tank/Cylinder Competitive Analysis

6.1 Sinomatech

6.1.1 Sinomatech Company Profiles

6.1.2 Sinomatech Product Introduction

6.1.3 Sinomatech CNG Tank/Cylinder Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Everest Kanto Cylinders

6.2.1 Everest Kanto Cylinders Company Profiles

6.2.2 Everest Kanto Cylinders Product Introduction

6.2.3 Everest Kanto Cylinders CNG Tank/Cylinder Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Worthington Industries

6.3.1 Worthington Industries Company Profiles

6.3.2 Worthington Industries Product Introduction

6.3.3 Worthington Industries CNG Tank/Cylinder Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Luxfer Group

6.4.1 Luxfer Group Company Profiles

6.4.2 Luxfer Group Product Introduction

6.4.3 Luxfer Group CNG Tank/Cylinder Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Hexagon Composites

6.5.1 Hexagon Composites Company Profiles

6.5.2 Hexagon Composites Product Introduction

6.5.3 Hexagon Composites CNG Tank/Cylinder Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Beijing Tianhai Industry

6.6.1 Beijing Tianhai Industry Company Profiles

6.6.2 Beijing Tianhai Industry Product Introduction

6.6.3 Beijing Tianhai Industry CNG Tank/Cylinder Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Rama Cylinders

6.7.1 Rama Cylinders Company Profiles

6.7.2 Rama Cylinders Product Introduction

6.7.3 Rama Cylinders CNG Tank/Cylinder Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Quantum Technologies

6.8.1 Quantum Technologies Company Profiles

6.8.2 Quantum Technologies Product Introduction

6.8.3 Quantum Technologies CNG Tank/Cylinder Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Faber Industrie

6.9.1 Faber Industrie Company Profiles

6.9.2 Faber Industrie Product Introduction

6.9.3 Faber Industrie CNG Tank/Cylinder Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Praxair Technologies

6.10.1 Praxair Technologies Company Profiles

6.10.2 Praxair Technologies Product Introduction

6.10.3 Praxair Technologies CNG Tank/Cylinder Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 CIMC ENRIC

6.12 Lianzhong Composites

6.13 Avanco Group

6.14 Ullit

7 Conclusion

