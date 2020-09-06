Mechanical Planting Equipment Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2020 – 2026

“The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Mechanical Planting Equipment Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2020– 2026

By reading this report you get to know about the segment business and what upcoming opportunities will come in this business. The latest report on Mechanical Planting Equipment Market gives a broad evaluation of the global Mechanical Planting Equipment market by categorizing it in terms of applications, types, and regions. The report gives a detailed analysis of the competitive era and strategies adopted by the business to become the leader of the market in a positive way. Further, the report gives an overview of current market dynamics by studying various key segments based on the product, types, applications, end-to-end industries, and market scenario.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Mechanical Planting Equipment market will register an xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026

Get Sample PDF of report – https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/162729

2019 has been considered as the base year and the report gives forecasted market for the period 2020 to 2026. The report studies the worldwide Mechanical Planting Equipment market (size, capacity, production, and consumption) in key regions.

Major Key Players of Mechanical Planting Equipment Market Report:

Deere & Company (U.S.), AGCO Corporation (U.S.), Buhler Industries, Inc. (Canada), Kinze Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.), Case IH Agricultural Equipment, Inc. (U.S.), Bourgault Industries Ltd. (Canada), Seed Hawk Inc. (Canada), SeedMaster Manufacturing Ltd. (Canada), Morris Industries Ltd. (Canada), Stara S/A Indústria de Implementos Agrícolas' (Brazil), Kasco Manufacturing Co., Inc. (U.S.), Davimac Pty. Ltd. (Australia), …,

Mechanical Planting Equipment Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Air seeders, Seed drills, Planters, Others,

Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Cereals & grains, Oilseeds & pulses, Fruits & vegetables, Others

Feel Free to Consult our Analyst Before Purchasing the Report at – https://www.regalintelligence.com/enquiry/162729

Benefits of Purchasing Mechanical Planting Equipment Market Report:

Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report.

Get your query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report. Customer’s Satisfaction: Our expert team will assist you with all your research needs and customize the report.

Our expert team will assist you with all your research needs and customize the report. Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.

Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports. Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.

We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report. Competition analysis: Analysts will provide deep content on the strategies of competitors

Analysts will provide deep content on the strategies of competitors Future prediction of business: By reading this report you can understand the future of the business which will help in opening the same segment of the business.

Table of Contents

Global Mechanical Planting Equipment Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Air seeders -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Seed drills -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Planters -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Others -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Mechanical Planting Equipment Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Mechanical Planting Equipment Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Mechanical Planting Equipment Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Mechanical Planting Equipment Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Mechanical Planting Equipment Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Mechanical Planting Equipment Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Mechanical Planting Equipment Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Mechanical Planting Equipment Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Mechanical Planting Equipment Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Mechanical Planting Equipment Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Mechanical Planting Equipment Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Mechanical Planting Equipment Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Mechanical Planting Equipment Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Mechanical Planting Equipment Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Mechanical Planting Equipment Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Mechanical Planting Equipment Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Mechanical Planting Equipment Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Mechanical Planting Equipment Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Mechanical Planting Equipment Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Mechanical Planting Equipment Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Mechanical Planting Equipment Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Mechanical Planting Equipment Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Mechanical Planting Equipment Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Mechanical Planting Equipment Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Mechanical Planting Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Mechanical Planting Equipment Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Mechanical Planting Equipment Competitive Analysis

6.1 Deere & Company (U.S.)

6.1.1 Deere & Company (U.S.) Company Profiles

6.1.2 Deere & Company (U.S.) Product Introduction

6.1.3 Deere & Company (U.S.) Mechanical Planting Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 AGCO Corporation (U.S.)

6.2.1 AGCO Corporation (U.S.) Company Profiles

6.2.2 AGCO Corporation (U.S.) Product Introduction

6.2.3 AGCO Corporation (U.S.) Mechanical Planting Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Buhler Industries, Inc. (Canada)

6.3.1 Buhler Industries, Inc. (Canada) Company Profiles

6.3.2 Buhler Industries, Inc. (Canada) Product Introduction

6.3.3 Buhler Industries, Inc. (Canada) Mechanical Planting Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 Kinze Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.)

6.4.1 Kinze Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.) Company Profiles

6.4.2 Kinze Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.) Product Introduction

6.4.3 Kinze Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.) Mechanical Planting Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 Case IH Agricultural Equipment, Inc. (U.S.)

6.5.1 Case IH Agricultural Equipment, Inc. (U.S.) Company Profiles

6.5.2 Case IH Agricultural Equipment, Inc. (U.S.) Product Introduction

6.5.3 Case IH Agricultural Equipment, Inc. (U.S.) Mechanical Planting Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Bourgault Industries Ltd. (Canada)

6.6.1 Bourgault Industries Ltd. (Canada) Company Profiles

6.6.2 Bourgault Industries Ltd. (Canada) Product Introduction

6.6.3 Bourgault Industries Ltd. (Canada) Mechanical Planting Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Seed Hawk Inc. (Canada)

6.7.1 Seed Hawk Inc. (Canada) Company Profiles

6.7.2 Seed Hawk Inc. (Canada) Product Introduction

6.7.3 Seed Hawk Inc. (Canada) Mechanical Planting Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 SeedMaster Manufacturing Ltd. (Canada)

6.8.1 SeedMaster Manufacturing Ltd. (Canada) Company Profiles

6.8.2 SeedMaster Manufacturing Ltd. (Canada) Product Introduction

6.8.3 SeedMaster Manufacturing Ltd. (Canada) Mechanical Planting Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Morris Industries Ltd. (Canada)

6.9.1 Morris Industries Ltd. (Canada) Company Profiles

6.9.2 Morris Industries Ltd. (Canada) Product Introduction

6.9.3 Morris Industries Ltd. (Canada) Mechanical Planting Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Stara S/A Indústria de Implementos Agrícolas' (Brazil)

6.10.1 Stara S/A Indústria de Implementos Agrícolas' (Brazil) Company Profiles

6.10.2 Stara S/A Indústria de Implementos Agrícolas' (Brazil) Product Introduction

6.10.3 Stara S/A Indústria de Implementos Agrícolas' (Brazil) Mechanical Planting Equipment Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Kasco Manufacturing Co., Inc. (U.S.)

6.12 Davimac Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

7 Conclusion

Purchase this report – https://www.regalintelligence.com/buyNow/162729

Thank You.”