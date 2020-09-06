Metal Fabricating Machinery Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

“The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Metal Fabricating Machinery Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2020– 2026

By reading this report you get to know about the segment business and what upcoming opportunities will come in this business. The latest report on Metal Fabricating Machinery Market gives a broad evaluation of the global Metal Fabricating Machinery market by categorizing it in terms of applications, types, and regions. The report gives a detailed analysis of the competitive era and strategies adopted by the business to become the leader of the market in a positive way. Further, the report gives an overview of current market dynamics by studying various key segments based on the product, types, applications, end-to-end industries, and market scenario.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Metal Fabricating Machinery market will register an xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026

2019 has been considered as the base year and the report gives forecasted market for the period 2020 to 2026. The report studies the worldwide Metal Fabricating Machinery market (size, capacity, production, and consumption) in key regions.

Major Key Players of Metal Fabricating Machinery Market Report:

Amada, TRUMPF, Dalian Machine Tool Group, DMG Mori, U.S. Industrial Machinery, Allied Machine & Engineering, Fair Friend Group, Doosan Infracore, FANUC, Haas Automation, Hardinge, Sandvik, …,

Metal Fabricating Machinery Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Metal Forming Tool, Metal Cutting Tools, Metal Cutting Roller, Metal Flat Bar Bending Machine, Others,

Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Industrial Automation, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Construction, Machinery Manufacturing

Table of Contents

Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Metal Forming Tool -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Metal Cutting Tools -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Metal Cutting Roller -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Metal Flat Bar Bending Machine -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.5 Others -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Metal Fabricating Machinery Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Metal Fabricating Machinery Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Metal Fabricating Machinery Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Metal Fabricating Machinery Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Metal Fabricating Machinery Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Metal Fabricating Machinery Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Metal Fabricating Machinery Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Metal Fabricating Machinery Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Metal Fabricating Machinery Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Metal Fabricating Machinery Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Metal Fabricating Machinery Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Metal Fabricating Machinery Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Metal Fabricating Machinery Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Metal Fabricating Machinery Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Metal Fabricating Machinery Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Metal Fabricating Machinery Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Metal Fabricating Machinery Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Metal Fabricating Machinery Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Metal Fabricating Machinery Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Metal Fabricating Machinery Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Metal Fabricating Machinery Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Metal Fabricating Machinery Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Metal Fabricating Machinery Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Metal Fabricating Machinery Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Metal Fabricating Machinery Competitive Analysis

6.1 Amada

6.1.1 Amada Company Profiles

6.1.2 Amada Product Introduction

6.1.3 Amada Metal Fabricating Machinery Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 TRUMPF

6.2.1 TRUMPF Company Profiles

6.2.2 TRUMPF Product Introduction

6.2.3 TRUMPF Metal Fabricating Machinery Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Dalian Machine Tool Group

6.3.1 Dalian Machine Tool Group Company Profiles

6.3.2 Dalian Machine Tool Group Product Introduction

6.3.3 Dalian Machine Tool Group Metal Fabricating Machinery Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 DMG Mori

6.4.1 DMG Mori Company Profiles

6.4.2 DMG Mori Product Introduction

6.4.3 DMG Mori Metal Fabricating Machinery Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 U.S. Industrial Machinery

6.5.1 U.S. Industrial Machinery Company Profiles

6.5.2 U.S. Industrial Machinery Product Introduction

6.5.3 U.S. Industrial Machinery Metal Fabricating Machinery Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 Allied Machine & Engineering

6.6.1 Allied Machine & Engineering Company Profiles

6.6.2 Allied Machine & Engineering Product Introduction

6.6.3 Allied Machine & Engineering Metal Fabricating Machinery Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Fair Friend Group

6.7.1 Fair Friend Group Company Profiles

6.7.2 Fair Friend Group Product Introduction

6.7.3 Fair Friend Group Metal Fabricating Machinery Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Doosan Infracore

6.8.1 Doosan Infracore Company Profiles

6.8.2 Doosan Infracore Product Introduction

6.8.3 Doosan Infracore Metal Fabricating Machinery Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 FANUC

6.9.1 FANUC Company Profiles

6.9.2 FANUC Product Introduction

6.9.3 FANUC Metal Fabricating Machinery Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Haas Automation

6.10.1 Haas Automation Company Profiles

6.10.2 Haas Automation Product Introduction

6.10.3 Haas Automation Metal Fabricating Machinery Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Hardinge

6.12 Sandvik

7 Conclusion

Thank You.”