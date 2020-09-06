Parking Meter Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

“The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Parking Meter Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2020– 2026

By reading this report you get to know about the segment business and what upcoming opportunities will come in this business. The latest report on Parking Meter Market gives a broad evaluation of the global Parking Meter market by categorizing it in terms of applications, types, and regions. The report gives a detailed analysis of the competitive era and strategies adopted by the business to become the leader of the market in a positive way. Further, the report gives an overview of current market dynamics by studying various key segments based on the product, types, applications, end-to-end industries, and market scenario.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Parking Meter market will register an xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026

Get Sample PDF of report – https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/162753

2019 has been considered as the base year and the report gives forecasted market for the period 2020 to 2026. The report studies the worldwide Parking Meter market (size, capacity, production, and consumption) in key regions.

Major Key Players of Parking Meter Market Report:

Cale Access AB, CivicSmart, Inc., IPS Group, Inc., LocoMobi Inc, J.J. MacKay Canada Limited, METRIC Group Ltd, Parkeon S.A.S., Parking BOXX, POM Inc., Ventek International, Worldwide Parking, Inc., …,

Parking Meter Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Parking Meter (Single Space), Parking Kiosks (Multi Space),

Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Government Institutions, Hospitals, Parks, Transit Systems, Malls & Stadiums, Others

Feel Free to Consult our Analyst Before Purchasing the Report at – https://www.regalintelligence.com/enquiry/162753

Benefits of Purchasing Parking Meter Market Report:

Analyst Support: Get your query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report.

Get your query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report. Customer’s Satisfaction: Our expert team will assist you with all your research needs and customize the report.

Our expert team will assist you with all your research needs and customize the report. Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports.

Analysts will provide deep insights into the reports. Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report.

We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report. Competition analysis: Analysts will provide deep content on the strategies of competitors

Analysts will provide deep content on the strategies of competitors Future prediction of business: By reading this report you can understand the future of the business which will help in opening the same segment of the business.

Table of Contents

Global Parking Meter Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Parking Meter (Single Space) -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Parking Kiosks (Multi Space) -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Global Parking Meter Market Assessment, by Segmentation

2.1 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Volume (2015-2026)

2.2 Type Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, Sales Value (2015-2026)

2.3 Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecast, by Application (2015-2026)

3 Regional Market Analysis

3.1 China Parking Meter Market

3.1.1 Top Companies leading Parking Meter Development in China (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Sales Value of Major Company in China Market (2015-2020)

3.1.3 China Parking Meter Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.1.4 Sales in China Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 EU Parking Meter Market

3.2.1 Top Companies leading Parking Meter Development in EU (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Sales Value of Major Company in EU Market (2015-2020)

3.2.3 EU Parking Meter Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.2.4 Sales in EU Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 USA Parking Meter Market

3.3.1 Top Companies leading Parking Meter Development in USA (2015-2020)

3.3.2 Sales Value of Major Company in USA Market (2015-2020)

3.3.3 USA Parking Meter Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.3.4 Sales in USA Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 Japan Parking Meter Market

3.4.1 Top Companies leading Parking Meter Development in Japan (2015-2020)

3.4.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Japan Market (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Japan Parking Meter Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.4.4 Sales in Japan Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 India Parking Meter Market

3.5.1 Top Companies leading Parking Meter Development in India (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Sales Value of Major Company in India Market (2015-2020)

3.5.3 India Parking Meter Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.5.4 Sales in India Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Southeast Asia Parking Meter Market

3.6.1 Top Companies leading Parking Meter Development in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

3.6.2 Sales Value of Major Company in Southeast Asia Market (2015-2020)

3.6.3 Southeast Asia Parking Meter Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.6.4 Sales in Southeast Asia Market, by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 South America Parking Meter Market

3.7.1 Top Companies leading Parking Meter Development in South America (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Sales Value of Major Company in South America Market (2015-2020)

3.7.3 South America Parking Meter Price (USD/Unit), by Type (2019-2020)

3.7.4 Sales in South America Market, by Type (2015-2026)

4 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

4.1 Parking Meter Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1 Upstream

4.1.2 Downstream

4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Parking Meter Industry

4.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

4.4 Channel Analysis

4.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

4.4.2 Distributors

5 Regional Market Forecast (2021-2026)

5.1 Global Parking Meter Sales and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Parking Meter Sales Value and Growth Rate (2021-2026)

6 Parking Meter Competitive Analysis

6.1 Cale Access AB

6.1.1 Cale Access AB Company Profiles

6.1.2 Cale Access AB Product Introduction

6.1.3 Cale Access AB Parking Meter Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.1.4 SWOT Analysis

6.2 CivicSmart, Inc.

6.2.1 CivicSmart, Inc. Company Profiles

6.2.2 CivicSmart, Inc. Product Introduction

6.2.3 CivicSmart, Inc. Parking Meter Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SWOT Analysis

6.3 IPS Group, Inc.

6.3.1 IPS Group, Inc. Company Profiles

6.3.2 IPS Group, Inc. Product Introduction

6.3.3 IPS Group, Inc. Parking Meter Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3.4 SWOT Analysis

6.4 LocoMobi Inc

6.4.1 LocoMobi Inc Company Profiles

6.4.2 LocoMobi Inc Product Introduction

6.4.3 LocoMobi Inc Parking Meter Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.4.4 SWOT Analysis

6.5 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited

6.5.1 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited Company Profiles

6.5.2 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited Product Introduction

6.5.3 J.J. MacKay Canada Limited Parking Meter Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.5.4 SWOT Analysis

6.6 METRIC Group Ltd

6.6.1 METRIC Group Ltd Company Profiles

6.6.2 METRIC Group Ltd Product Introduction

6.6.3 METRIC Group Ltd Parking Meter Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.6.4 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Parkeon S.A.S.

6.7.1 Parkeon S.A.S. Company Profiles

6.7.2 Parkeon S.A.S. Product Introduction

6.7.3 Parkeon S.A.S. Parking Meter Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.7.4 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Parking BOXX

6.8.1 Parking BOXX Company Profiles

6.8.2 Parking BOXX Product Introduction

6.8.3 Parking BOXX Parking Meter Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.8.4 SWOT Analysis

6.9 POM Inc.

6.9.1 POM Inc. Company Profiles

6.9.2 POM Inc. Product Introduction

6.9.3 POM Inc. Parking Meter Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.9.4 SWOT Analysis

6.10 Ventek International

6.10.1 Ventek International Company Profiles

6.10.2 Ventek International Product Introduction

6.10.3 Ventek International Parking Meter Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

6.10.4 SWOT Analysis

6.11 Worldwide Parking, Inc.

7 Conclusion

Purchase this report – https://www.regalintelligence.com/buyNow/162753

Thank You.”