COVID-19 Impact on Carpooling Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 15.8% During 2020 – 2025

Global Carpooling Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Carpooling is the sharing of car journeys so that more than one person travels in a car, and prevents the need for others to have to drive to a location themselves.

According to this study, over the next five years the Carpooling market will register a 15.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 10040 million by 2025, from $ 5590.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Carpooling business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Carpooling market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Uber, Zimride by Enterprise, BlaBlaCar, Karos, Carma, Wunder Carpool, Shared Rides (Lyft Line), SPLT (Splitting Fares), Via Transportation, Waze Carpool, Ryde, Dida Chuxing, Didi Chuxing, Scoop Technologies, Meru Carpool, SRide, Grab, Ola Share

This study considers the Carpooling value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Online Carpooling Platforms

App-based Carpooling

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

For Business

For Individuals

For Schools, etc.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Carpooling market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Carpooling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Carpooling players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Carpooling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Carpooling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Carpooling by Players

4 Carpooling by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Carpooling Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Uber

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Carpooling Product Offered

11.1.3 Uber Carpooling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Uber News

11.2 Zimride by Enterprise

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Carpooling Product Offered

11.2.3 Zimride by Enterprise Carpooling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Zimride by Enterprise News

11.3 BlaBlaCar

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Carpooling Product Offered

11.3.3 BlaBlaCar Carpooling Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 BlaBlaCar News

11.4 Karos

