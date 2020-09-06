BusinessGeneral NewsIndustryInternationalSci-Tech
COVID-19 Impact on Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Grow at a CAGR of 23.0% to 2025
ReportsWeb Adds “Global CLOUD ACCESS SECURITY BROKERS Market” offers an up-to-date analysis of the Market with regards to the innovations, current competitive landscape and latest trends and drivers, to provide new predictions for the forecast period.
Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Cloud Access Security Brokers market will register a 23.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 20040 million by 2025, from $ 8746.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cloud Access Security Brokers business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Access Security Brokers market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Palo Alto Networks, Skyhigh Networks, IBM Managed Cloud Services, Imperva, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Forcepoint, Cisco Cloudlock, Oracle, Fortinet, Inc, Microsoft Cloud App Security, Centrify Identity Service, Bitglass, Netskope, Ciphercloud, Protegrity, Managed Methods
This study considers the Cloud Access Security Brokers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
SaaS
IaaS
PaaS
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
BFSI
Government
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Others
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cloud Access Security Brokers market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Cloud Access Security Brokers market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cloud Access Security Brokers players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cloud Access Security Brokers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Cloud Access Security Brokers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Cloud Access Security Brokers by Players
4 Cloud Access Security Brokers by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Palo Alto Networks
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Cloud Access Security Brokers Product Offered
11.1.3 Palo Alto Networks Cloud Access Security Brokers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Palo Alto Networks News
11.2 Skyhigh Networks
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Cloud Access Security Brokers Product Offered
11.2.3 Skyhigh Networks Cloud Access Security Brokers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Skyhigh Networks News
11.3 IBM Managed Cloud Services
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Cloud Access Security Brokers Product Offered
11.3.3 IBM Managed Cloud Services Cloud Access Security Brokers Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 IBM Managed Cloud Services News
11.4 Imperva, Inc.
