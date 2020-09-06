COVID-19 Impact on Digital English Language Learning Market Soar at 16.6% CAGR to 2025

Global Digital English Language Learning Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Digital English Language Learning includes the services provided for English learning through Website or mobile apps. Digital English Language Learning uses technology-aided language learning with an integration of sound, voice interaction, text, video, and animation.

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital English Language Learning market will register a 16.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 11470 million by 2025, from $ 6206.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital English Language Learning business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital English Language Learning market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Berlitz Languages, Vipkid, Pearson ELT, EF Education First, Inlingua International, Sanako Corporation, Voxy, Rosetta Stone, New Oriental, WEBi, Wall Street English, Busuu, 51talk, iTutorGroup

This study considers the Digital English Language Learning value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

On-premise

Cloud based

The major types of Digital English Language Learning are On-premise and Cloud based. On-premise is the dominated type, which accounting for above 64.22% sales share in 2018..

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

For Educational & Tests

For Businesses

For Kids and Teens

For Adults

In the applications, Educational&Tests and Businesses segment were account for 46.29% and 35.51% respectively in 2018. The remained 18.2% was for Adults,Kids and Teens.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital English Language Learning market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Digital English Language Learning market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital English Language Learning players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital English Language Learning with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital English Language Learning submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Digital English Language Learning by Players

4 Digital English Language Learning by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Digital English Language Learning Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Berlitz Languages

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Digital English Language Learning Product Offered

11.1.3 Berlitz Languages Digital English Language Learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Berlitz Languages News

11.2 Vipkid

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Digital English Language Learning Product Offered

11.2.3 Vipkid Digital English Language Learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Vipkid News

11.3 Pearson ELT

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Digital English Language Learning Product Offered

11.3.3 Pearson ELT Digital English Language Learning Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Pearson ELT News

11.4 EF Education First

