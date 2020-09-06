COVID-19 Impact on OTT Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2020 – 2025

Global OTT Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Over-the-top TV and video has had a major disruptive effect on the traditional pay TV market. Although the US is the world’s OTT leader and pioneer, there is plenty going on elsewhere – and every country is different.

Over the top (OTT) messaging leaders are rapidly evolving their key mobile messaging application interfaces to new voice and video communications, with revenue dilution implications for carriers worldwide. The progress made in mobile IP voice and video in the past year alone from key OTT players such as Facebook and Google is a clear indication of heightened mobile communications competitive pressure from these new players in 2016 and beyond. OTT players are transforming their communications apps into rich media platforms that serve as social networking hubs, offering a number of media services. Apps built on top of messaging enable users to solve broad problems. Messaging becomes a hub for consuming content and making transactions. Still, we argue that OTT communications providers need partnerships with carriers, to garner scale and differentiation.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of OTT market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Facebook, Apple, Twitter, Netflix, Google, LinkedIn, YouTube (Google), Skype (Microsoft Corporation), Wechat, Amazon, Olleh TV (KT), Second TV (LGU+), Rakuten, Hulu, LLC, Tencent Video, Oksusu (SK Broadband), iQIYI

This study considers the OTT value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

VoIP

SMS

Apps

Cloud Services

Internet Television

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Household

Commercial

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global OTT market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of OTT market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global OTT players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the OTT with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of OTT submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global OTT by Players

4 OTT by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global OTT Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

