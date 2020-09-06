COVID-19 Impact on Neonatal ICU Ventilators Market Set to Register 5.5% CAGR During 2020-2025

Global Neonatal ICU Ventilators Market Growth 2020-2025

Neonatal ICU ventilators provide ventilatory support to preterm and critically ill infants who suffer from respiratory failure and who generally have low-compliance lungs, small tidal volumes, high airway resistance, and high respiratory rates. These mechanical ventilators promote alveolar gas exchange (oxygenation and carbon dioxide [CO2] elimination) by generating positive pressure to inflate the lungs of an infant who is incapable of adequate independent breathing.

According to this study, over the next five years the Neonatal ICU Ventilators market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 386.4 million by 2025, from $ 311.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Neonatal ICU Ventilators business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Neonatal ICU Ventilators market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Vyaire Medical, Heyer Medical, ACUTRONIC, Lowenstein Medical Technology, Dragerwerk, Hamilton Medical, Getinge, Medtronic, Magnamed, GE Healthcare, SLE, Comen

This study considers the Neonatal ICU Ventilators value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

In Neonatal ICU Ventilators market, Hospitals segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 10201 (Units) by 2024. It means that Neonatal ICU Ventilators will be promising in the Hospitals field in the next couple of years.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Neonatal ICU Ventilators consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Neonatal ICU Ventilators market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Neonatal ICU Ventilators manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Neonatal ICU Ventilators with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Neonatal ICU Ventilators submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Neonatal ICU Ventilators by Company

4 Neonatal ICU Ventilators by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Neonatal ICU Ventilators Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Vyaire Medical

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Neonatal ICU Ventilators Product Offered

12.1.3 Vyaire Medical Neonatal ICU Ventilators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Vyaire Medical Latest Developments

12.2 Heyer Medical

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Neonatal ICU Ventilators Product Offered

12.2.3 Heyer Medical Neonatal ICU Ventilators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Heyer Medical Latest Developments

12.3 ACUTRONIC

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Neonatal ICU Ventilators Product Offered

12.3.3 ACUTRONIC Neonatal ICU Ventilators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 ACUTRONIC Latest Developments

12.4 Lowenstein Medical Technology

