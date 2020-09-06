COVID-19 Impact on Medical Wellness Market Surge at 5.4% CAGR to 2025

Global Medical Wellness Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

Wellness describes itself as complete physical mental and social well-being. It comprises all the components used to lead a healthy life. Wellness is multidirectional and constitutes social, emotional, physical, spiritual, intellectual and emotional wellbeing.

According to this study, over the next five years the Medical Wellness market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6107270 million by 2025, from $ 4949690 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Medical Wellness business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Medical Wellness market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Massage Envy, HEALING HOTELS OF THE WORLD, Steiner Leisure Limited, Fitness World, Universal Companies, World Gym, Nanjing Zhaohui, Beauty Farm, Edge Systems LLC, VLCC Wellness Center, Arashiyu Japanese Foot Spa, WTS International, Enrich Hair & Skin, Gold’s Gym International, The Body Holiday, Kaya Skin Clinic, Guardian Lifecare, Kayco Vivid, Bon Vital, Biologique Recherche, Healthkart

This study considers the Medical Wellness value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Complementary and Alternative Medicine

Beauty Care and Anti-Aging

Preventative & Personalized Medicine and Public Health

Healthy Eating, Nutrition & Weight Loss

Rejuvenation

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Franchise

Company Owned Outlets

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Medical Wellness market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Medical Wellness market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medical Wellness players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medical Wellness with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Medical Wellness submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Medical Wellness by Players

4 Medical Wellness by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Medical Wellness Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Massage Envy

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Medical Wellness Product Offered

11.1.3 Massage Envy Medical Wellness Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Massage Envy News

11.2 HEALING HOTELS OF THE WORLD

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Medical Wellness Product Offered

11.2.3 HEALING HOTELS OF THE WORLD Medical Wellness Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 HEALING HOTELS OF THE WORLD News

11.3 Steiner Leisure Limited

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Medical Wellness Product Offered

11.3.3 Steiner Leisure Limited Medical Wellness Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Steiner Leisure Limited News

11.4 Fitness World

