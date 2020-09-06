BusinessGeneral NewsHealthcareIndustryInternationalSci-Tech
COVID-19 Impact on Medical Wellness Market Surge at 5.4% CAGR to 2025
The Global Medical Wellness Market focuses major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on Markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing structure.
Global Medical Wellness Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025
Wellness describes itself as complete physical mental and social well-being. It comprises all the components used to lead a healthy life. Wellness is multidirectional and constitutes social, emotional, physical, spiritual, intellectual and emotional wellbeing.
According to this study, over the next five years the Medical Wellness market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6107270 million by 2025, from $ 4949690 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Medical Wellness business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Medical Wellness market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Massage Envy, HEALING HOTELS OF THE WORLD, Steiner Leisure Limited, Fitness World, Universal Companies, World Gym, Nanjing Zhaohui, Beauty Farm, Edge Systems LLC, VLCC Wellness Center, Arashiyu Japanese Foot Spa, WTS International, Enrich Hair & Skin, Gold’s Gym International, The Body Holiday, Kaya Skin Clinic, Guardian Lifecare, Kayco Vivid, Bon Vital, Biologique Recherche, Healthkart
This study considers the Medical Wellness value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Complementary and Alternative Medicine
Beauty Care and Anti-Aging
Preventative & Personalized Medicine and Public Health
Healthy Eating, Nutrition & Weight Loss
Rejuvenation
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Franchise
Company Owned Outlets
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Medical Wellness market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Medical Wellness market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Medical Wellness players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Medical Wellness with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Medical Wellness submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Medical Wellness by Players
4 Medical Wellness by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Medical Wellness Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Massage Envy
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Medical Wellness Product Offered
11.1.3 Massage Envy Medical Wellness Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Massage Envy News
11.2 HEALING HOTELS OF THE WORLD
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Medical Wellness Product Offered
11.2.3 HEALING HOTELS OF THE WORLD Medical Wellness Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 HEALING HOTELS OF THE WORLD News
11.3 Steiner Leisure Limited
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Medical Wellness Product Offered
11.3.3 Steiner Leisure Limited Medical Wellness Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Steiner Leisure Limited News
11.4 Fitness World
