Fiberglass Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2020 – 2026

“The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Fiberglass Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2020– 2026

By reading this report you get to know about the segment business and what upcoming opportunities will come in this business. The latest report on Fiberglass Market gives a broad evaluation of the global Fiberglass market by categorizing it in terms of applications, types, and regions. The report gives a detailed analysis of the competitive era and strategies adopted by the business to become the leader of the market in a positive way. Further, the report gives an overview of current market dynamics by studying various key segments based on the product, types, applications, end-to-end industries, and market scenario.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Fiberglass market will register an xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026

2019 has been considered as the base year and the report gives forecasted market for the period 2020 to 2026. The report studies the worldwide Fiberglass market (size, capacity, production, and consumption) in key regions.

Major Key Players of Fiberglass Market Report:

Binani 3B, Owen Corning, Saint-Gobain, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., China Jushi, Johns Manville Corp., Chongqing Polycomp International Corp, PFG Fiber Glass Corporation, Pioneer Natural Resources Company.,

Fiberglass Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Glass wool, Yarn, Roving, Chopped Strands,

Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Automobiles, Building and Construction, Aerospace, Wind Energy

Table of Contents

Global Fiberglass Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Glass wool -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Yarn -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Roving -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Chopped Strands -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Market Share in Terms of Production (2019-2026)

2.2 Regional Market Share in Terms of Revenue (2019-2026)

2.3 Regional Market Share in Terms of Consumption (2019-2026)

3 Global Fiberglass Market Assessment by Type

3.1 Global Fiberglass Production by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 Global Fiberglass Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 China Fiberglass Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 EU Fiberglass Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 USA Fiberglass Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Japan Fiberglass Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 India Fiberglass Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.8 Southeast Asia Fiberglass Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.9 South America Fiberglass Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

4 Global Fiberglass Market Assessment by Application

4.1 Historical & Forecast Global Fiberglass Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.2 Historical & Forecast China Fiberglass Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.3 Historical & Forecast EU Fiberglass Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.4 Historical & Forecast USA Fiberglass Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.5 Historical & Forecast Japan Fiberglass Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.6 Historical & Forecast India Fiberglass Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.7 Historical & Forecast Southeast Asia Fiberglass Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.8 Historical & Forecast South America Fiberglass Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

5 Global Fiberglass Average Price Trend

5.1 Market Price for Each Type of Fiberglass in China (2015-2026)

5.2 Market Price for Each Type of Fiberglass in EU (2015-2026)

5.3 Market Price for Each Type of Fiberglass in USA (2015-2026)

5.4 Market Price for Each Type of Fiberglass in Japan (2015-2026)

5.5 Market Price for Each Type of Fiberglass in India (2015-2026)

5.6 Market Price for Each Type of Fiberglass in Southeast Asia (2015-2026)

5.7 Market Price for Each Type of Fiberglass in South America (2015-2026)

6 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

6.1 Fiberglass Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Upstream

6.1.2 Downstream

6.2 COVID-19 Impact on Fiberglass Industry

6.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

6.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

6.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

6.4 Channel Analysis

6.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

6.4.2 Distributors

7 Fiberglass Competitive Analysis

7.1 Binani 3B

7.1.1 Binani 3B Company Profiles

7.1.2 Binani 3B Product Introduction

7.1.3 Binani 3B Fiberglass Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.1.4 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Owen Corning

7.2.1 Owen Corning Company Profiles

7.2.2 Owen Corning Product Introduction

7.2.3 Owen Corning Fiberglass Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.2.4 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Saint-Gobain

7.3.1 Saint-Gobain Company Profiles

7.3.2 Saint-Gobain Product Introduction

7.3.3 Saint-Gobain Fiberglass Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.3.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4 Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

7.4.1 Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. Company Profiles

7.4.2 Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. Product Introduction

7.4.3 Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. Fiberglass Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.4.4 SWOT Analysis

7.5 China Jushi

7.5.1 China Jushi Company Profiles

7.5.2 China Jushi Product Introduction

7.5.3 China Jushi Fiberglass Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.5.4 SWOT Analysis

7.6 Johns Manville Corp.

7.6.1 Johns Manville Corp. Company Profiles

7.6.2 Johns Manville Corp. Product Introduction

7.6.3 Johns Manville Corp. Fiberglass Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.6.4 SWOT Analysis

7.7 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp

7.7.1 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp Company Profiles

7.7.2 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp Product Introduction

7.7.3 Chongqing Polycomp International Corp Fiberglass Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.7.4 SWOT Analysis

7.8 PFG Fiber Glass Corporation

7.8.1 PFG Fiber Glass Corporation Company Profiles

7.8.2 PFG Fiber Glass Corporation Product Introduction

7.8.3 PFG Fiber Glass Corporation Fiberglass Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.8.4 SWOT Analysis

7.9 Pioneer Natural Resources Company.

7.9.1 Pioneer Natural Resources Company. Company Profiles

7.9.2 Pioneer Natural Resources Company. Product Introduction

7.9.3 Pioneer Natural Resources Company. Fiberglass Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.9.4 SWOT Analysis

8 Conclusion

