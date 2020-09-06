Gelcoat Market Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study

“The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Gelcoat Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2020– 2026

By reading this report you get to know about the segment business and what upcoming opportunities will come in this business. The latest report on Gelcoat Market gives a broad evaluation of the global Gelcoat market by categorizing it in terms of applications, types, and regions. The report gives a detailed analysis of the competitive era and strategies adopted by the business to become the leader of the market in a positive way. Further, the report gives an overview of current market dynamics by studying various key segments based on the product, types, applications, end-to-end industries, and market scenario.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Gelcoat market will register an xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026

2019 has been considered as the base year and the report gives forecasted market for the period 2020 to 2026. The report studies the worldwide Gelcoat market (size, capacity, production, and consumption) in key regions.

Major Key Players of Gelcoat Market Report:

Ashland Inc., BüFA Composite Systems, Reichhold, Scott Bader, HK Research, AOC, Polynt, DSM, Nuplex Industries Ltd., Rhino, Interplastic, Tianjin Yabang Chemical, Changzhou Heyu Chemical,

Gelcoat Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Polyester Gelcoat, Vinyl Ester Gelcoat, Epoxy Gelcoat, Others,

Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Marine, Transportation, Building &Construction, Energy, Other

Table of Contents

Global Gelcoat Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Polyester Gelcoat -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Vinyl Ester Gelcoat -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Epoxy Gelcoat -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Others -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Market Share in Terms of Production (2019-2026)

2.2 Regional Market Share in Terms of Revenue (2019-2026)

2.3 Regional Market Share in Terms of Consumption (2019-2026)

3 Global Gelcoat Market Assessment by Type

3.1 Global Gelcoat Production by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 Global Gelcoat Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 China Gelcoat Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 EU Gelcoat Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 USA Gelcoat Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Japan Gelcoat Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 India Gelcoat Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.8 Southeast Asia Gelcoat Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.9 South America Gelcoat Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

4 Global Gelcoat Market Assessment by Application

4.1 Historical & Forecast Global Gelcoat Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.2 Historical & Forecast China Gelcoat Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.3 Historical & Forecast EU Gelcoat Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.4 Historical & Forecast USA Gelcoat Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.5 Historical & Forecast Japan Gelcoat Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.6 Historical & Forecast India Gelcoat Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.7 Historical & Forecast Southeast Asia Gelcoat Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.8 Historical & Forecast South America Gelcoat Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

5 Global Gelcoat Average Price Trend

5.1 Market Price for Each Type of Gelcoat in China (2015-2026)

5.2 Market Price for Each Type of Gelcoat in EU (2015-2026)

5.3 Market Price for Each Type of Gelcoat in USA (2015-2026)

5.4 Market Price for Each Type of Gelcoat in Japan (2015-2026)

5.5 Market Price for Each Type of Gelcoat in India (2015-2026)

5.6 Market Price for Each Type of Gelcoat in Southeast Asia (2015-2026)

5.7 Market Price for Each Type of Gelcoat in South America (2015-2026)

6 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

6.1 Gelcoat Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Upstream

6.1.2 Downstream

6.2 COVID-19 Impact on Gelcoat Industry

6.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

6.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

6.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

6.4 Channel Analysis

6.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

6.4.2 Distributors

7 Gelcoat Competitive Analysis

7.1 Ashland Inc.

7.1.1 Ashland Inc. Company Profiles

7.1.2 Ashland Inc. Product Introduction

7.1.3 Ashland Inc. Gelcoat Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.1.4 SWOT Analysis

7.2 BüFA Composite Systems

7.2.1 BüFA Composite Systems Company Profiles

7.2.2 BüFA Composite Systems Product Introduction

7.2.3 BüFA Composite Systems Gelcoat Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.2.4 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Reichhold

7.3.1 Reichhold Company Profiles

7.3.2 Reichhold Product Introduction

7.3.3 Reichhold Gelcoat Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.3.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4 Scott Bader

7.4.1 Scott Bader Company Profiles

7.4.2 Scott Bader Product Introduction

7.4.3 Scott Bader Gelcoat Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.4.4 SWOT Analysis

7.5 HK Research

7.5.1 HK Research Company Profiles

7.5.2 HK Research Product Introduction

7.5.3 HK Research Gelcoat Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.5.4 SWOT Analysis

7.6 AOC

7.6.1 AOC Company Profiles

7.6.2 AOC Product Introduction

7.6.3 AOC Gelcoat Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.6.4 SWOT Analysis

7.7 Polynt

7.7.1 Polynt Company Profiles

7.7.2 Polynt Product Introduction

7.7.3 Polynt Gelcoat Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.7.4 SWOT Analysis

7.8 DSM

7.8.1 DSM Company Profiles

7.8.2 DSM Product Introduction

7.8.3 DSM Gelcoat Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.8.4 SWOT Analysis

7.9 Nuplex Industries Ltd.

7.9.1 Nuplex Industries Ltd. Company Profiles

7.9.2 Nuplex Industries Ltd. Product Introduction

7.9.3 Nuplex Industries Ltd. Gelcoat Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.9.4 SWOT Analysis

7.10 Rhino

7.10.1 Rhino Company Profiles

7.10.2 Rhino Product Introduction

7.10.3 Rhino Gelcoat Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.10.4 SWOT Analysis

7.11 Interplastic

7.12 Tianjin Yabang Chemical

7.13 Changzhou Heyu Chemical

8 Conclusion

