Coronavirus Insights: Ongoing Updates Covering The Impact On Industrial Hemp Market

“The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Industrial Hemp Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2020– 2026

By reading this report you get to know about the segment business and what upcoming opportunities will come in this business. The latest report on Industrial Hemp Market gives a broad evaluation of the global Industrial Hemp market by categorizing it in terms of applications, types, and regions. The report gives a detailed analysis of the competitive era and strategies adopted by the business to become the leader of the market in a positive way. Further, the report gives an overview of current market dynamics by studying various key segments based on the product, types, applications, end-to-end industries, and market scenario.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Industrial Hemp market will register an xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026

2019 has been considered as the base year and the report gives forecasted market for the period 2020 to 2026. The report studies the worldwide Industrial Hemp market (size, capacity, production, and consumption) in key regions.

Major Key Players of Industrial Hemp Market Report:

GoFire, ICC, PIHG, IHM, HempFlax, Marijuana Gum, Medical Marijuana Inc, Notis Global, Inc. (NGBL), Jetty Extracts, CannaKorp,

Industrial Hemp Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade, Industrial Grade,

Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Pharmaceutical Industry, Textile, Paper & Pulp, Food, Construction Industry, Leather, Other

Table of Contents

Global Industrial Hemp Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Pharmaceutical Grade -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Food Grade -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Industrial Grade -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Market Share in Terms of Production (2019-2026)

2.2 Regional Market Share in Terms of Revenue (2019-2026)

2.3 Regional Market Share in Terms of Consumption (2019-2026)

3 Global Industrial Hemp Market Assessment by Type

3.1 Global Industrial Hemp Production by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 Global Industrial Hemp Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 China Industrial Hemp Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 EU Industrial Hemp Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 USA Industrial Hemp Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Japan Industrial Hemp Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 India Industrial Hemp Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.8 Southeast Asia Industrial Hemp Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.9 South America Industrial Hemp Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

4 Global Industrial Hemp Market Assessment by Application

4.1 Historical & Forecast Global Industrial Hemp Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.2 Historical & Forecast China Industrial Hemp Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.3 Historical & Forecast EU Industrial Hemp Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.4 Historical & Forecast USA Industrial Hemp Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.5 Historical & Forecast Japan Industrial Hemp Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.6 Historical & Forecast India Industrial Hemp Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.7 Historical & Forecast Southeast Asia Industrial Hemp Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.8 Historical & Forecast South America Industrial Hemp Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

5 Global Industrial Hemp Average Price Trend

5.1 Market Price for Each Type of Industrial Hemp in China (2015-2026)

5.2 Market Price for Each Type of Industrial Hemp in EU (2015-2026)

5.3 Market Price for Each Type of Industrial Hemp in USA (2015-2026)

5.4 Market Price for Each Type of Industrial Hemp in Japan (2015-2026)

5.5 Market Price for Each Type of Industrial Hemp in India (2015-2026)

5.6 Market Price for Each Type of Industrial Hemp in Southeast Asia (2015-2026)

5.7 Market Price for Each Type of Industrial Hemp in South America (2015-2026)

6 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

6.1 Industrial Hemp Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Upstream

6.1.2 Downstream

6.2 COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Hemp Industry

6.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

6.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

6.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

6.4 Channel Analysis

6.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

6.4.2 Distributors

7 Industrial Hemp Competitive Analysis

7.1 GoFire

7.1.1 GoFire Company Profiles

7.1.2 GoFire Product Introduction

7.1.3 GoFire Industrial Hemp Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.1.4 SWOT Analysis

7.2 ICC

7.2.1 ICC Company Profiles

7.2.2 ICC Product Introduction

7.2.3 ICC Industrial Hemp Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.2.4 SWOT Analysis

7.3 PIHG

7.3.1 PIHG Company Profiles

7.3.2 PIHG Product Introduction

7.3.3 PIHG Industrial Hemp Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.3.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4 IHM

7.4.1 IHM Company Profiles

7.4.2 IHM Product Introduction

7.4.3 IHM Industrial Hemp Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.4.4 SWOT Analysis

7.5 HempFlax

7.5.1 HempFlax Company Profiles

7.5.2 HempFlax Product Introduction

7.5.3 HempFlax Industrial Hemp Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.5.4 SWOT Analysis

7.6 Marijuana Gum

7.6.1 Marijuana Gum Company Profiles

7.6.2 Marijuana Gum Product Introduction

7.6.3 Marijuana Gum Industrial Hemp Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.6.4 SWOT Analysis

7.7 Medical Marijuana Inc

7.7.1 Medical Marijuana Inc Company Profiles

7.7.2 Medical Marijuana Inc Product Introduction

7.7.3 Medical Marijuana Inc Industrial Hemp Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.7.4 SWOT Analysis

7.8 Notis Global, Inc. (NGBL)

7.8.1 Notis Global, Inc. (NGBL) Company Profiles

7.8.2 Notis Global, Inc. (NGBL) Product Introduction

7.8.3 Notis Global, Inc. (NGBL) Industrial Hemp Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.8.4 SWOT Analysis

7.9 Jetty Extracts

7.9.1 Jetty Extracts Company Profiles

7.9.2 Jetty Extracts Product Introduction

7.9.3 Jetty Extracts Industrial Hemp Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.9.4 SWOT Analysis

7.10 CannaKorp

7.10.1 CannaKorp Company Profiles

7.10.2 CannaKorp Product Introduction

7.10.3 CannaKorp Industrial Hemp Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.10.4 SWOT Analysis

8 Conclusion

Thank You.”