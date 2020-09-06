﻿Global Legal Cannabis Market Executive Summary and Analysis by Top Players 2020-2026: Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth Corporation, Bhang Corporation, Cannoid, Elixinol, Medical Marijuana, Mentor Capital, CBD American Shaman, CV Sciences, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, IRIE CBD, Meadow Care, Pharmahemp, Terra Tech, NuLeaf Naturals, United Cannabis, and more

“The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Legal Cannabis Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2020– 2026

By reading this report you get to know about the segment business and what upcoming opportunities will come in this business. The latest report on Legal Cannabis Market gives a broad evaluation of the global Legal Cannabis market by categorizing it in terms of applications, types, and regions. The report gives a detailed analysis of the competitive era and strategies adopted by the business to become the leader of the market in a positive way. Further, the report gives an overview of current market dynamics by studying various key segments based on the product, types, applications, end-to-end industries, and market scenario.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Legal Cannabis market will register an xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026

2019 has been considered as the base year and the report gives forecasted market for the period 2020 to 2026. The report studies the worldwide Legal Cannabis market (size, capacity, production, and consumption) in key regions.

Major Key Players of Legal Cannabis Market Report:

Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth Corporation, Bhang Corporation, Cannoid, Elixinol, Medical Marijuana, Mentor Capital, CBD American Shaman, CV Sciences, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, IRIE CBD, Meadow Care, Pharmahemp, Terra Tech, NuLeaf Naturals, United Cannabis,

Legal Cannabis Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Cannabis Concentrates, Cannabis Infused Foods, Cannabis Seeds, Other,

Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Medicinal Use, Recreational Use

Table of Contents

Global Legal Cannabis Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Cannabis Concentrates -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 Cannabis Infused Foods -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.3 Cannabis Seeds -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.4 Other -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Market Share in Terms of Production (2019-2026)

2.2 Regional Market Share in Terms of Revenue (2019-2026)

2.3 Regional Market Share in Terms of Consumption (2019-2026)

3 Global Legal Cannabis Market Assessment by Type

3.1 Global Legal Cannabis Production by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 Global Legal Cannabis Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 China Legal Cannabis Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 EU Legal Cannabis Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 USA Legal Cannabis Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Japan Legal Cannabis Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 India Legal Cannabis Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.8 Southeast Asia Legal Cannabis Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.9 South America Legal Cannabis Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

4 Global Legal Cannabis Market Assessment by Application

4.1 Historical & Forecast Global Legal Cannabis Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.2 Historical & Forecast China Legal Cannabis Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.3 Historical & Forecast EU Legal Cannabis Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.4 Historical & Forecast USA Legal Cannabis Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.5 Historical & Forecast Japan Legal Cannabis Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.6 Historical & Forecast India Legal Cannabis Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.7 Historical & Forecast Southeast Asia Legal Cannabis Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.8 Historical & Forecast South America Legal Cannabis Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

5 Global Legal Cannabis Average Price Trend

5.1 Market Price for Each Type of Legal Cannabis in China (2015-2026)

5.2 Market Price for Each Type of Legal Cannabis in EU (2015-2026)

5.3 Market Price for Each Type of Legal Cannabis in USA (2015-2026)

5.4 Market Price for Each Type of Legal Cannabis in Japan (2015-2026)

5.5 Market Price for Each Type of Legal Cannabis in India (2015-2026)

5.6 Market Price for Each Type of Legal Cannabis in Southeast Asia (2015-2026)

5.7 Market Price for Each Type of Legal Cannabis in South America (2015-2026)

6 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

6.1 Legal Cannabis Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Upstream

6.1.2 Downstream

6.2 COVID-19 Impact on Legal Cannabis Industry

6.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

6.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

6.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

6.4 Channel Analysis

6.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

6.4.2 Distributors

7 Legal Cannabis Competitive Analysis

7.1 Aurora Cannabis

7.1.1 Aurora Cannabis Company Profiles

7.1.2 Aurora Cannabis Product Introduction

7.1.3 Aurora Cannabis Legal Cannabis Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.1.4 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Canopy Growth Corporation

7.2.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Company Profiles

7.2.2 Canopy Growth Corporation Product Introduction

7.2.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Legal Cannabis Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.2.4 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Bhang Corporation

7.3.1 Bhang Corporation Company Profiles

7.3.2 Bhang Corporation Product Introduction

7.3.3 Bhang Corporation Legal Cannabis Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.3.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4 Cannoid

7.4.1 Cannoid Company Profiles

7.4.2 Cannoid Product Introduction

7.4.3 Cannoid Legal Cannabis Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.4.4 SWOT Analysis

7.5 Elixinol

7.5.1 Elixinol Company Profiles

7.5.2 Elixinol Product Introduction

7.5.3 Elixinol Legal Cannabis Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.5.4 SWOT Analysis

7.6 Medical Marijuana

7.6.1 Medical Marijuana Company Profiles

7.6.2 Medical Marijuana Product Introduction

7.6.3 Medical Marijuana Legal Cannabis Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.6.4 SWOT Analysis

7.7 Mentor Capital

7.7.1 Mentor Capital Company Profiles

7.7.2 Mentor Capital Product Introduction

7.7.3 Mentor Capital Legal Cannabis Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.7.4 SWOT Analysis

7.8 CBD American Shaman

7.8.1 CBD American Shaman Company Profiles

7.8.2 CBD American Shaman Product Introduction

7.8.3 CBD American Shaman Legal Cannabis Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.8.4 SWOT Analysis

7.9 CV Sciences

7.9.1 CV Sciences Company Profiles

7.9.2 CV Sciences Product Introduction

7.9.3 CV Sciences Legal Cannabis Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.9.4 SWOT Analysis

7.10 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES

7.10.1 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Company Profiles

7.10.2 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Product Introduction

7.10.3 FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES Legal Cannabis Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.10.4 SWOT Analysis

7.11 IRIE CBD

7.12 Meadow Care

7.13 Pharmahemp

7.14 Terra Tech

7.15 NuLeaf Naturals

7.16 United Cannabis

8 Conclusion

Thank You.