N-methyl-pyrrolidone NMP CAS 872-50-4 Market: In-depth Study on Industry Size and Analysis on Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecasts 2020-2026

“The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for N-methyl-pyrrolidone NMP CAS 872-50-4 Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2020– 2026

By reading this report you get to know about the segment business and what upcoming opportunities will come in this business. The latest report on N-methyl-pyrrolidone NMP CAS 872-50-4 Market gives a broad evaluation of the global N-methyl-pyrrolidone NMP CAS 872-50-4 market by categorizing it in terms of applications, types, and regions. The report gives a detailed analysis of the competitive era and strategies adopted by the business to become the leader of the market in a positive way. Further, the report gives an overview of current market dynamics by studying various key segments based on the product, types, applications, end-to-end industries, and market scenario.

According to this study, over the next five years, the N-methyl-pyrrolidone NMP CAS 872-50-4 market will register an xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026

2019 has been considered as the base year and the report gives forecasted market for the period 2020 to 2026. The report studies the worldwide N-methyl-pyrrolidone NMP CAS 872-50-4 market (size, capacity, production, and consumption) in key regions.

Major Key Players of N-methyl-pyrrolidone NMP CAS 872-50-4 Market Report:

BASF (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan), Londellbasell (Netherlands), Ashland (US), Dupont (US), Eastman (US), Changxin Chemical (China), MYI Chemical (China), Ruian Chemical (China), Yuneng Chemical (China), Rida Bio-Technology (China), Guangming Chemicals (China), Jinlong Chemical (China),

N-methyl-pyrrolidone NMP CAS 872-50-4 Market Segment by Product Types considering Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trends:

Electronic Grade, General Grade,

Market Segment by Applications considering Consumption Growth Rate and Market Share:

Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Paints and Coatings, Petrochemical Processing, Other

Table of Contents

Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Market Analysis 2020, With Top Companies, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Price and Growth Rate

1 Market Scope

1.1 Product Details and Introduction

1.1.1 Electronic Grade -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.1.2 General Grade -Product Introduction and Major Manufacturers

1.2 Market Snapshot

1.2.1 Major Companies Overview

1.2.2 Market Concentration

1.2.3 Six-Year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Market Share in Terms of Production (2019-2026)

2.2 Regional Market Share in Terms of Revenue (2019-2026)

2.3 Regional Market Share in Terms of Consumption (2019-2026)

3 Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Market Assessment by Type

3.1 Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Production by Type (2015-2026)

3.2 Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.3 China N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.4 EU N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.5 USA N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.6 Japan N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.7 India N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.8 Southeast Asia N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

3.9 South America N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Production and Revenue by Type (2015-2026)

4 Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Market Assessment by Application

4.1 Historical & Forecast Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.2 Historical & Forecast China N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.3 Historical & Forecast EU N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.4 Historical & Forecast USA N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.5 Historical & Forecast Japan N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.6 Historical & Forecast India N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.7 Historical & Forecast Southeast Asia N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

4.8 Historical & Forecast South America N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Consumption, Different Application Field (2015-2026)

5 Global N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Average Price Trend

5.1 Market Price for Each Type of N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) in China (2015-2026)

5.2 Market Price for Each Type of N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) in EU (2015-2026)

5.3 Market Price for Each Type of N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) in USA (2015-2026)

5.4 Market Price for Each Type of N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) in Japan (2015-2026)

5.5 Market Price for Each Type of N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) in India (2015-2026)

5.6 Market Price for Each Type of N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) in Southeast Asia (2015-2026)

5.7 Market Price for Each Type of N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) in South America (2015-2026)

6 Value Chain (Impact of COVID-19)

6.1 N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Value Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Upstream

6.1.2 Downstream

6.2 COVID-19 Impact on N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Industry

6.2.1 Industrial Policy Issued Under the Epidemic Situation

6.3 Cost-Under the Epidemic Situation

6.3.1 Cost of Raw Material

6.4 Channel Analysis

6.4.1 Distribution Channel-Under the Epidemic Situation

6.4.2 Distributors

7 N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Competitive Analysis

7.1 BASF (Germany)

7.1.1 BASF (Germany) Company Profiles

7.1.2 BASF (Germany) Product Introduction

7.1.3 BASF (Germany) N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.1.4 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan)

7.2.1 Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan) Company Profiles

7.2.2 Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan) Product Introduction

7.2.3 Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan) N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.2.4 SWOT Analysis

7.3 Londellbasell (Netherlands)

7.3.1 Londellbasell (Netherlands) Company Profiles

7.3.2 Londellbasell (Netherlands) Product Introduction

7.3.3 Londellbasell (Netherlands) N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.3.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4 Ashland (US)

7.4.1 Ashland (US) Company Profiles

7.4.2 Ashland (US) Product Introduction

7.4.3 Ashland (US) N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.4.4 SWOT Analysis

7.5 Dupont (US)

7.5.1 Dupont (US) Company Profiles

7.5.2 Dupont (US) Product Introduction

7.5.3 Dupont (US) N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.5.4 SWOT Analysis

7.6 Eastman (US)

7.6.1 Eastman (US) Company Profiles

7.6.2 Eastman (US) Product Introduction

7.6.3 Eastman (US) N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.6.4 SWOT Analysis

7.7 Changxin Chemical (China)

7.7.1 Changxin Chemical (China) Company Profiles

7.7.2 Changxin Chemical (China) Product Introduction

7.7.3 Changxin Chemical (China) N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.7.4 SWOT Analysis

7.8 MYI Chemical (China)

7.8.1 MYI Chemical (China) Company Profiles

7.8.2 MYI Chemical (China) Product Introduction

7.8.3 MYI Chemical (China) N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.8.4 SWOT Analysis

7.9 Ruian Chemical (China)

7.9.1 Ruian Chemical (China) Company Profiles

7.9.2 Ruian Chemical (China) Product Introduction

7.9.3 Ruian Chemical (China) N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.9.4 SWOT Analysis

7.10 Yuneng Chemical (China)

7.10.1 Yuneng Chemical (China) Company Profiles

7.10.2 Yuneng Chemical (China) Product Introduction

7.10.3 Yuneng Chemical (China) N-methyl-pyrrolidone (NMP) (CAS 872-50-4) Production, Revenue (2015-2020)

7.10.4 SWOT Analysis

7.11 Rida Bio-Technology (China)

7.12 Guangming Chemicals (China)

7.13 Jinlong Chemical (China)

8 Conclusion

