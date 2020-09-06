Fractional HP Motor Market From 2020-2025 Top Players: Allied Motion Technologies, Johnson Electric, Regal Beloit, ASMO, Maxon Motor, Weg, Minebea, Ametek and Others

A fractional horsepower motor (FHP) is an electric motor with a rated output power of 746 Watts or less. There is no defined minimum output, however, it is generally accepted that a motor with a frame size of less than 35mm square can be referred to as a ‘micro-motor’.The term ‘fractional’ indicates that the motor often has a power rating smaller than one horsepower.

The global Fractional HP Motor market is expected to reach xxx Million USD by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2025.

The global Fractional HP Motor market is influenced by several strategic factors and demand dynamics, a detailed study of which is presented in this report. The growth of the Fractional HP Motor market can be attributed to governmental regulations in key regions and the emerging business landscape. The report on the global Fractional HP Motor market covers these notable developments and evaluates their impact global market landscape.

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including growth drivers and notable trends impacting the future growth of the market. The report studies prominent opportunities, recent technological advances, and market changing factors in various nations. The factor affecting the revenue share of key regional markets are briefly analyzed in the report.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Allied Motion Technologies, Johnson Electric, Regal Beloit, ASMO, Maxon Motor, Weg, Minebea, Ametek, Danaher Motion, Faulhaber, Nidec Corporation, Baldor Electric, Portescap, Groschopp, Precision Microdrives

Key Types

Fractional Brushed Motor

Fractional HP Brushless Motor

Key End-Use

Motor Vehicles

Household Appliances

Industrial Machinery

Aerospace

Others

The rise of e-commerce and advent of technology have stimulated the competition between established market players and new entrants. The growing demand for FMCG products as result of vast majority of the population depends on the Fractional HP Motor industry to satisfy their daily requirements. The Fractional HP Motor industry is well known for its high standards of manufacturing, product quality, packaging and constant innovation. Further, prominent companies in the global industry are focused on providing more reliable Fractional HP Motor for various applications. The manufacturers are focused on providing high-performance devices and equipment to sectors such as oil & gas and defense.

Global Fractional HP Motor Market: by Regional & Country Analysis:

North America U.S. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

