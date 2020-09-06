Exclusive Growth for Mobile Robots Market 2025 Top Key Players Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna and Mobile Industrial Robots

According to a Geography – Global Forecast 2025, the market for mobile robots is expected to grow from $ 18.7 billion in 2019 to $ 54.1 billion in 2023 with a CAGR of +23 % over the forecast period. Robotics witnessed a quantum leap with the introduction of augmented reality, in-depth learning and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

As the growing number of elderly people and the number of nuclear families around the world increase, the demand for virtual assistants such as advanced technology and companion robots is increasing by simplifying the process of doing business with these technologies. Another driver of the mobile robot market includes increased demand for warehouse automation.

Top key player profiled in this report: Swisslog (KUKA), Omron Adept, Clearpath Robotics, Vecna, Mobile Industrial Robots, SMP Robotics, Cimcorp Automation, Aethon, Locus Robotics, Fetch Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Aviation Industry Corporation, Savioke

The field of e-commerce was a key consumer in the field of mobile robots. As the urgency of order fulfillment is urgently required, the industry head has convinced us to automate the system. Therefore, the need for mobile robots has increased significantly around the world. In addition, supply systems in many different industries have been innovated and upgraded and mobile robots were also needed.

Unmanned robots have also become a major resort for industrial units that want to increase operational efficiency. Worldwide labor costs have increased and industries have been forced to replace their labor force with mobile robots. The scope of this substitution is high in some industries and has gained momentum in other industries. This is an important viewpoint for market growth.

The global mobile robot market has been classified as UAV, UGV, UAV, and AUV. UGV maintained its largest market share during the forecast period. The robot is now widely used in medical and health care for delivery of medicines and equipment and tools.

Global assessments cover the top 16 countries by segment and geographic location, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. The qualitative content for the geographic analysis will cover the market trends of each region and country, including the highlighting of key personnel working in the region / country, PEST analysis for each region, and will include the political, economic, social and technological factors, It affects the growth of market.

In addition, the Robot Report provides a robust industry value chain analysis, robotic industry rules and policies along with company profile, market share and contact information, as well as a situation that drives market growth and pushes for growth. Robot market development scope and various business strategies are also mentioned in this report.

Table of Contents

Global Mobile Robots Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Mobile Robots Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Market Forecast

