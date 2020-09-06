Impact of COVID-19 on Cognitive Media Market 2020: Prosperous Growth, Recent Trends and Demand with top key players like Google, AWS, Adobe, IBM, nVIDIA, Salesforce, Baidu and Crimson Hexagon

Key growth drivers for the cognitive media market include increased adoption of cognitive computing technologies for various applications in the media industry and automation of workflows. However, regulatory standardization and the absence of AI-trained specialists can influence the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies in emerging economies and inhibit market growth.

Application-Specific Awareness The media market has areas such as content management, network optimization, personalization and referrals, predictive analytics, and security management. Predictive analytics application segments will grow to the highest CAGR, providing optimal media scheduling, enhanced targeted ads, and content recommendations that are effective for media companies.

Key players profiled in the global Cognitive Media market: Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Adobe (US), IBM (US), nVIDIA (US), Salesforce (US), Baidu (China), Crimson Hexagon (US), Veritone (US), Bytedance (China), Acrolinx (Germany), Zeta Global (US), Kitewheel (US), Clarifai (US), Axle.ai (US), Albert (US), Kenshoo (Israel), Spotad (Israel), Valossa (Finland), Emarsys (Austria), Soundhound Inc. (US), Video Intelligence (Switzerland), MiQ (UK), Phrasee (UK), NewsRx (US), and TrendKite (US),etc.

By region, APAC is expected to have the highest average annual growth rate in the global cognitive media market during the forecast period. As media and entertainment companies increasingly invest in APAC to increase efficiency and minimize operating costs, cognitive computing technology will be adopted in the APAC media market as the demand for cognitive tools and solutions grows.

The cognitive media market is divided into tools and platforms and services based on components. The services sector is expected to grow at a faster rate in the coming years as more smartphones are used among users and the placement of artificial intelligence technology in social media companies increases. The growing trend of cognitive analysis service outsourcing is expected to help partially grow during the forecast period.

The global cognitive media market is divided into machine learning, in-depth learning, and natural language processing. Demand for the NLP segment is expected to be highest during the forecast period. Growth is expected to be positively influenced by excellent ability processes natural language interactions.

Along with the increased adoption of high-volume data, machine learning technology and automation solutions, the overall growth of the market is expected to accelerate in the future. Over the past few years, the demand for cognitive technology has gained great momentum in the media industry.

The end-use landscape involves a list of current and future consumers crossing the area. This section provides you with company addresses, contact details, products, and the presence of companies in your area that are likely to purchase or purchase future media.

