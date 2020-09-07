Global Workforce Analytics Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Vertical and Region.

Global Workforce Analytics Market was US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 14.34% in forecast period.

Global Workforce Analytics Market Overview:

Workforce analytics is a stage designed by the amalgamation of software and algorithms implementing the statistical models to the work force related data providing the benefit to the organizations to professionally optimize the human resources management. The effect of the workforce analytics permits the enterprises to develop and improve the methods of recruiting and efficiently take the decisions related to hiring. Furthermore, the analytics software helps the organizations identify the new positions requirements and foreseeing the accomplishments of the employee. It emerged as a great benefit to the top management in identifying the aspects that influence the employee job satisfaction and their performance.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Workforce Analytics Market Segments Analysis:

The services segment held the largest share of US$ XX.XX Mn in 2019 in the global workforce analytics market, due to changing workforce, work dynamics & labor rules along with labor challenges that are faced by the enterprises. Additionally, the changing work dynamics and the demand for consulting services is growing and is expected to grow rapidly in the forecasted period, which will impact the market positively. In deployment segment, the cloud-based workforce analytics is leading segment in workforce analytics market with share of XX% majorly due to easiness of implementation and accessible features. The market is also divided into large organizations and SME’s under organization size for the industry verticals like banking, government, retail, logistics, and healthcare. Healthcare and retail sectors are expected to grow at CAGR of XX% & XX% respectively in the forecast duration (2020-2027).

Global Workforce Analytics Market Regional Analysis:

The North America region is leading the market in workforce analytics mainly due to the existence of big and large number of companies. This region is expected to dominate the global Workforce Analytics market with CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period (2020-2027) and reach at US$ XX.XX Mn. The countries such as Canada and the US, play remarkable role in contributing to the growth of Workforce Analytics thanks to early adoption of cloud – based workforce analytics. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region with CAGR XX% in the global Workforce Analytics Market from 2020 to 2027, owing to the increasing investments from several dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Workforce Analytics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Workforce Analytics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Workforce Analytics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Workforce Analytics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Workforce Analytics Market Report:

Global Workforce Analytics Market, By Type

• Solution

• Services

Global Workforce Analytics Market, By Deployment

• On Premise

• On Cloud

Global Workforce Analytics Market, By Organization Size

• Large

• SME’s

Global Workforce Analytics Market, By Industry Vertical

• Banking

• Manufacturing

• Energy and Utilities

• Government

• Healthcare

• Transportation and Logistics

• Others

Global Workforce Analytics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Workforce Analytics Market

• ADP LLC

• Aquire, Inc

• Cornerstone Ondemand Inc

• Genpact Ltd

• IBM Corporation

• Kronos Inc

• Oracle Corporation

• Peoplesreme Pty. Ltd

• SAP SE

• Tableau Software

• Tower Watson & Co

• Visier Inc

• Workday Inc

• Workforce Software, LLC

