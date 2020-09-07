Global Network Security Sandbox Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Solution, Service, Application, and Region.

Global Network Security Sandbox Market was valued at US$ 1.7 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 41.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 52.61 % during a forecast period.

Growing focus on the growth of highly advanced security solutions by leading industry key players to strengthen their organizational–level security like Blue Coat, Check-Point, and Trend Micro is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the years to come. The recent development in the network security sandboxing systems as compared to its condition throughout the initial phase is expected to drive more audience to network-based anti-malware gateway solution in the near future.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

An increasing number of incidences such as cyber threats and growing concerns regarding data security are anticipated to boost the growth of the network security sandbox industry during the forecast period; so, augmenting the number of business organizations that are incorporating network security sandboxing solution into their network framework.

However, the high cost associated with sandbox security infrastructure is a major factor expected to restraint growth of the global network security sandbox market. Additionally, rising technical glitches in software is another factor expected to hinder the growth of the target market to a certain extent.

A sandbox usually offers a tightly constrained environment to external programs to operate on. Network security sandbox further proposals minimum accessibility to scratch space and disk memory. Network security sandbox denies entrance to the host system and system information or input data.

Retail segment in the network security sandbox market is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a projected CAGR of more than 54.7 %from 2017 to 2027. The retail market gets a tremendous amount of consumer-sensitive information that makes the retail sector highly attractive to hackers.

A professional consulting segment is expected to leading the network security sandbox market, as industrial automation increases. The integrity and availability of complex automation solutions require security technology that will assist effectively assess, implement and maintain integrated computer solutions and their data within operations. Regional growth will be strong mainly in industries that use advanced threat prevention technology to protect sensitive information from the external globe.

North America is expected to dominate the global network security sandbox market in terms of revenue, because of availability of advanced IT infrastructure and advanced threat prevention technology to protect sensitive information among various industries in this region. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in terms of revenue owing to growing innovations and adoption of network security sandbox among many software vendors.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Network Security Sandbox Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Network Security Sandbox Market.

Scope of the Global Network Security Sandbox Market

Global Network Security Sandbox Market, By Solution

• Standalone

• Services

Global Network Security Sandbox Market, By Service

• Professional Consulting

• Network Security Maintenance

• Product Subscription

Global Network Security Sandbox Market, By Applications

• BFSI

• IT & Telecommunication

• Retail

• Education

• Public Sector

• Defense

• Others

Global Network Security Sandbox Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Network Security Sandbox Market

• Cisco System Inc

• Fortinet, Inc

• Mcafee Inc

• Lastline Inc

• Trend Micro

• Forcepoint

• Juniper Networks, Inc

• Symantec Corporation

• Sonicwal

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

• FireEye, Inc.

• Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

